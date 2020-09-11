South African Rand: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR Price Forecasts

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - A Fresh 30-Month High May Prove Difficult
2020-09-11 09:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY May Extend Losses Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-09-11 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-10 17:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Downbeat, Demand Concerns May Prompt OPEC Action
2020-09-10 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Stalls– Relief or Reversal?
2020-09-10 18:30:00
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
2020-09-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.
2020-09-10 06:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (JUL) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -17.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -11.5% Previous: -16.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • UK sources says the EU seems to define engagement in talks as accepting large elements of their position, adds that the UK does not recognise EU suggestion that it has not engaged in talks $GBP
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/QFEQfWSj4W
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 28, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/klv1TdMWU9
  • 🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: -11.3% Expected: -11.3% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • 🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: -11.3 Expected: -11.3% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.16%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 69.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KurZjQaPAe
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -11.3% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • China places retaliatory measures on US diplomats
South African Rand: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR Price Forecasts

South African Rand: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR Price Forecasts

2020-09-11 11:00:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

ZAR Talking Points:

  • South African Rand still holds steady after dreary GDP figures.
  • ZAR crosses: Moving Averages (MA) may suggest impending Rand strength.
  • Multiple interest rate decisions next week affecting ZAR crosses.

South African Rand (ZAR) Remains Resilient

After poor GDP figures announced by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), the Rand has made up much of the subsequent losses on USD, GBP and EUR pairs. Although the striking GDP figures were perceived to be somewhat excessive, on a relative basis to global Q2 GDP figures South Africa was largely in line. What could have sparked the initial sell-off may have been the slightly worse than initially forecasted figures.

Emerging Market (EM) currencies remain resolute as global investors seem to favor the ‘risk-on’ market sentiment. This comes after easing lockdown measures globally and an increase in service and manufacturing industries. As always, future economic events and decisions can swiftly change this global sentiment so keeping up to date with forthcoming news is essential in this current economic climate.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover more on why news events are essential to FX fundamental analysis

ZAR Technical Analysis

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR: Daily Chart

South African Rand: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR Price Forecasts

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Over the past few weeks the Rand has proven to be resilient against the US Dollar with prices fluctuating between the 16.5000 and 17.0000 psychological levels. With a possible bearish cross looming (100-day MA crossing below the 200-day MA), the bottom end of the recent range (16.5000) may be targeted as initial support. Price has recently fallen below the 200-day MA suggesting a change in the long-term trend from bullish to bearish.

Key points to consider:

  • Potential bearish cross (100-day and 200-day Moving Averages)
  • 16.5000 psychological level

GBP/ZAR: Daily Chart

South African Rand: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR Price Forecasts

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily GBP/ZAR chart still trades within the multi-month triangle (blue) as it approaches trendline support. The 200-day MA (yellow) has been coarsely tracking this diagonal trendline support which as of this writing has been breached by price indicating a possible long-term trend reversal. As price breaks below this 200-MA and possibly trendline support, long-term sentiment could shift to a more bearish outlook similar to that of USD/ZAR. This outlook may be aided by marginally worse than expected UK GDP data this morning.

Key points to consider:

  • Trendline support
  • 200-day MA

Keep up to date with your indicators via our Technical Indicator Toolbox

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/ZAR: Daily Chart

South African Rand: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR Price Forecasts

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Keeping with the Moving Average (MA) technical theme, the EUR/ZAR pair has recently exhibited a shorter-term bearish crossover (blue) with the 20-day MA (green) crossing below the 50-day MA (black). This potentially relates to more near term downside which could see the 19.7428 50% Fibonacci level come into focus as initial support.

The 100-day MA (red) has proved to be a key level of support with the line being tested frequently this week. If price breaks through initial support (19.7428), the 100-day MA may be next.

Key points to consider:

  • Short-term bearish crossover (20-day and 50-day Moving Averages)
  • 19.7428 50% Fibonacci level
  • 100-day MA
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Learn more on how to trade the news!
Get My Guide

ZAR Strategy Moving Forward

Rand strength is continuing with global factors providing the respective tailwinds. The effects of local statistics and data have been short lived of recent but this cannot be overlooked forever. Market conditions will eventually change and this could prove detrimental for the ZAR. For now, the ZAR is riding a global risk seeking wave which keeps pushing through domestic hurdles.

Upcoming interest rate decisions by both the US, UK and South African next week could spur more volatility and potential price fluctuations throughout ZAR crosses. Be aware of possible systemic effects from the Federal Reserve (Fed) as decisions taken by the FED may impact other central bank outlooks.

Stay abreast of key economic data releases with the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Wednesday September 16, 2020:

  • Fed Interest Rate Decision 18:00GMT

Thursday September 17, 2020:

  • BoE Interest Rate Decision (11:00 GMT)
  • SARB Interest Rate Decision (13:00GMT)

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Outlook - A Fresh 30-Month High May Prove Difficult
EUR/USD Price Outlook - A Fresh 30-Month High May Prove Difficult
2020-09-11 09:30:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
2020-09-11 08:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Can USD/CAD Mount a Bullish Continuation?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Can USD/CAD Mount a Bullish Continuation?
2020-09-10 20:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR