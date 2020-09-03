News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook
2020-09-03 03:00:00
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie bulls eye trendline resistance ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Slump as Services PMI Declines
2020-09-03 14:30:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price Action Probes Big Support Zone
2020-09-02 18:30:00
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
2020-09-03 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Slump as Services PMI Declines

2020-09-03 14:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Under Pressure as ISM Services PMI Report Disappoints

  • S&P 500 index is sliding to fresh intraday lows following the latest services PMI data release
  • Stock market sentiment sours as the largest sector of the US economy decelerates
  • Services PMI data just released follows weekly jobless claims data published prior to the open

The S&P 500 Index is trading about 1% lower this morning. Stocks have faced added selling pressure since the Wall Street open as risk appetite deteriorates on the back of disappointing PMI data just released. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its August 2020 Services PMI declined month-over-month to 56.9 from 58.1 previously.

Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 INDEX PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (03 SEP 2020 INTRADAY)

SP 500 Index Price Chart August 2020 Services PMI Reaction

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The services sector comprises roughly 75% of annual economic activity across America and thus weighs considerably on US GDP growth. Also, the decline in the services business activity component from 67.2 to 62.4 is worrisome, and likely encouraging the influx of risk aversion as the S&P 500 Index pulls back from all-time highs.

The DailyFX Economic Calendar details that the headline services PMI reading missed market consensus as well. The headline services PMI reading still remains comfortably above 50.0, indicating economic activity is still expanding, but the sequential decline indicates growth is slowing.

That said, it seems that the disappointing services PMI report is casting a shadow over better-than-expected jobless claims figures released earlier this morning. This brings the upcoming release of monthly nonfarm payrolls into focus, due this Friday, September 04 at 13:30 GMT.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

