FTSE 100 Forecast: Technical Break Opens Door For Further Losses

Over the past 24 hours, #SP500 futures fell 3.29% in the worst day since June 11 See where the lower wick stopped? Right on the near-term 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) More losses places the focus on the 50-day SMA Learn more about SMAs here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-tools/moving-average.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/S54jxdYwKD

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed on an informal pact to avoid a government shutdown next month according to people familiar with the discussion -BBG #SP500 #DowJones

The New Zealand Dollar may extend its climb higher despite an ultra-dovish RBNZ, as Covid-19 lockdown measures ease in New Zealand’s largest city. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/AU856yeBD9 https://t.co/k70TcubKRn

$EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1681 S2: 1.1772 S1: 1.1814 R1: 1.1905 R2: 1.1955 R3: 1.2047 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Oil supply and demand economics may have a long-term bearing on USD/CAD. Get your $USDCAD market update from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/vZT7TSu11K https://t.co/fhGBskUuvL

Given the intensity in risk aversion (5% Nasdaq drop) among speculative favorites, I see markets as tipping more earnestly into 'risk aversion'. That said, breadth is still not comprehensive. Waiting to see if it spreads to all corners https://t.co/dqKUpYkxmI

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.62% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.88% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9eQ60yzriL

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.08% Gold: -0.64% Silver: -3.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/29giuLwsK6

#Fed corporate credit facility total holdings at $12.8b in most recent week - BBG