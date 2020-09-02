ZAR Momentum Halted by Resurgent USD, JSE Top 40 Update

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD Price Action: US Dollar Tests Big Support - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-01 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus
2020-09-01 20:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/UGhbX6kn3H https://t.co/6LQk17bp9S
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (AUG) due at 12:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 950K Previous: 167K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-02
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (28/AUG) Actual: -2% Previous: -6.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-02
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/DpTXCqYjeU
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (28/AUG) Actual: -2 Previous: -6.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-02
  • Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/09/02/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Not-Capitalize-on-Draining-US-Inventories.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #OOTT #CrudeOil https://t.co/zUDZ1V2bDr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.73%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xAlK0pfCLC
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (28/AUG) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -6.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-02
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.28% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/A8vUH3EgIx
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/e5FLqQ2vxD
ZAR Momentum Halted by Resurgent USD, JSE Top 40 Update

ZAR Momentum Halted by Resurgent USD, JSE Top 40 Update

2020-09-02 11:12:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer
Share:

ZAR and Local Index Analysis:

  • Resurgent dollar causes USD/ZAR to trade above prior day low however, more is needed to reverse the strong medium-term downtrend
  • The JSE Top 40 Index recovers from recent low after spate of corruption allegations weigh on sentiment
  • Upcoming data to provide more insight into the speed of the US recovery: Initial jobless claims, ISM figures and NFP data.

ZAR Volatility Set to Continue Amid Dollar Resurgence and Covid-Related Corruption Allegations

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, addressed concerns around the recent allegations of Covid-related corruption within the ruling ANC party in an open letter where he addressed the liberation movement as “Accused number one”.

Companies with connections to high-ranking government officials and senior members of the ANC have been awarded lucrative contracts to provide essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and related supplies. This was one of the issues discussed at the party’s National Executive Committee meeting where it was recommended that members charged with corruption must step aside from official positions, according to reports.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart: Downtrend Remains for Now

ZAR Momentum Halted by Resurgent USD, JSE Top 40 Update

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

The South African Rand (ZAR) has experienced a decent run of strength versus the US dollar despite periods of increased volatility in the last four trading sessions. Price currently trades below the 200 day simple moving average – hinting that Rand strength may persist - while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has not yet indicated any clear signs of a reversal. The 16.3358 remains the next level of support should the trend continue lower.

Learn about these and other useful technical indicator via our Technical Analysis section of the Education section

If we are to see a reversal in the US dollar, the immediate level of resistance remains at 16.9500 before the psychologically important level of 17.5000 becomes pertinent. Further bullish momentum would see the recent swing high at 17.786 become resistance.

Resources Sector and Corruption Concerns Disrupt the Strong Up Trend for the JSE Top 40 Index

August was a disappointing month for the wider benchmark, the JSE All Share Index, dropping 2.8% as sentiment was negatively impacted by turmoil that party in-fighting could prompt a cabinet reshuffle.

Concerning the JSE Top 40, large-cap resource shares and major index constituents such as Naspers (-1.7% MoM) and British American Tobacco (-0.8% MoM), saw their share prices fall. Resource shares dipped slightly as precious metal prices declined from the all-time high, however Prosus, an index heavy weight, managed to trade around 3.1% up for the month.

After holding the support zone around 51150, the index made a bullish move (highlighted as the blue oval) where price action trades around opening levels as witnessed by the doji candle. Further upward momentum brings the area of confluence (horizontal resistance at 53400 and the upsloping trendline) into play with a move above that bringing the 53792 level into focus.

A break below the zone of support (blue rectangle) however, highlights the most immediate level of support at 50360 which may indicate the start of a trend reversal

JSE Top 40 Index: Bounce off Zone of Support

ZAR Momentum Halted by Resurgent USD, JSE Top 40 Update

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Understand the impact of news on the FX market
Get My Guide

Economic Data This Week

Economic data out later this week may add further to volatility in USD/ZAR should there be any significant surprises in the figures.

ZAR Momentum Halted by Resurgent USD, JSE Top 40 Update

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Support Broken as Euro Weakness Weighs Further
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Support Broken as Euro Weakness Weighs Further
2020-09-02 10:48:00
FTSE 100 Bounces Off Support on Sterling Weakness and Risk-on Sentiment but Client Positioning Remains Heavily Crowded
FTSE 100 Bounces Off Support on Sterling Weakness and Risk-on Sentiment but Client Positioning Remains Heavily Crowded
2020-09-02 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Spiked Lower as Australia Enters First Recession in 29 Years
Australian Dollar Spiked Lower as Australia Enters First Recession in 29 Years
2020-09-02 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR