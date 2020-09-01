News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: Bulls look to break above 1.200 as Euro Continues to Strengthen
2020-09-01 11:58:00
2020-09-01 11:58:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
2020-09-01 06:11:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil and Dollar Welcome September a Month Known for Volatility, Risk Aversion
2020-09-01 03:00:00
2020-09-01 03:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Index Slips Ahead of Historically Bearish Month
2020-08-31 21:45:00
2020-08-31 21:45:00
Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed
2020-09-01 09:30:00
2020-09-01 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Holds Support as Monthly Gold Bar Goes Doji
2020-08-31 19:12:00
2020-08-31 19:12:00
USD, GBPUSD Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-09-01 11:19:00
2020-09-01 11:19:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Path Clear For GBP/USD to Top 1.35
2020-09-01 08:00:00
2020-09-01 08:00:00
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
2020-08-31 23:00:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: EURGBP Trades to 12 Week Low, Euro CPI data

2020-09-01 14:02:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer
EUR/GBP Analysis:

  • EUR/GBP trades to 12 week low on the back of disappointing Euro CPI flash estimates
  • EURGBP has oscillated around the 0.9000 level for extended periods. Daily price action may provide insight into future possible directional moves using Fibonacci levels as well as key levels support and resistance
  • IG Client Sentiment data providing mixed reading as short traders outweigh longs ever so slightly

High-Flying Sterling Reaches 12 Week High vs the Euro

The Pound has gained most noticeably in recent days against the dollar after Jerome Powell announced the adoption of Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) at this year’s Jackson Hole event, which may lead to a softer dollar for an extended period of time.

Watch: Jackson Hole Symposium: Where to Next for the Fed?

The Eurozone currency has also gained against the dollar as the Euro reached a two-year high on the last day of August. However, recent price action on the back of disappointing Euro CPI data saw the Euro trade lower against the Pound which brings into focus a number of key levels.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

DailyFX Economic calendar

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/GBP Key Technical Levels

Since failing to test the June swing high and breaking below trendline support, price action has oscillated around the 0.9000 psychological level with relative consistency. However, after trading below the previous swing low (0.8938) the possibility of a continued lower move presents itself.

A break and close below 0.8938 opens up the potential for an extended move lower towards the 61.9% Fib level (drawn from the April low to June high) at 0.8864, which acted as support in the past.

Fibonacci levels can provide assistance in identifying future levels of support and resistance

Should the bulls see value at current levels and push EUR/GBP higher to close above the swing low at 0.8938, the 0.9000 level comes back into focus with any further bullish momentum highlighting the next level of resistance at the 23.6% Fib level (0.9057).

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EURGBP daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Learn more about charting and using technical analysis tools via our Education section

IG Client Sentiment Data Providing a Mixed Reading

IG client sentiment
  • At the time of writing, EUR/GBP retail trader data shows 47.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.12 to 1
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
  • Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes hints at a further mixed EUR/GBP reading.
EUR/GBP MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 6% 4%
Weekly 32% -3% 11%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

