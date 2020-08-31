Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
2020-08-30 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data
2020-08-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-29 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Out to Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-08-29 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows
2020-08-29 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • In 4-hr chart, gold price has hit a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at US$ 1,970. Read more about gold trading strategy here: https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Yang&utm_campaign=twr#forecastschoices=GOLD https://t.co/7XTBr2wRhJ
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.97% Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Gold: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JKK9mdKCkJ
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oaF9EhmTsa
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.68%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pNgcPFMaZc
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/HnzQcAXWLU https://t.co/WMslxmXGOM
  • #USD up, #AUD down with #SP500 futures & #gold prices after Chinese #PMI data https://t.co/9VtH9VXWLU
  • #Market Snapshot $USD and $JPY rising after Chinese Manufacturing PMI for August undershot expectations (51 vs 51.2 est) $AUDUSD sliding lower alongside #crudeoil and $EURUSD https://t.co/HMiGo931H6
  • AUD/USD sank following a disappointing China NBS manufacturing PMI reading released at 9am SGT. https://t.co/G2wKzA2eZW
  • 🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence (AUG) Actual: -41.8 Previous: -31.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-31
  • 🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (AUG) Actual: 55.2 Previous: 54.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-31
Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses

Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses

2020-08-31 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

NIKKEI 225, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index may open higher and reclaim the 23,000 territory on Monday
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is challenging a key resistance at 25,600, with upward momentum
  • Australia’s ASX 200 index has found strong support at 6,000. China PMI misses forecast

Nikkei 225 Index Outlook:

Japanese stocks took a dive on Friday afternoon following PM Shinzo Abe’s surprising announcement of his resignation, due to ill health reasons. PM Abe is Japan’s longest servicing prime minister in recent years, and he pushed through massive monetary and fiscal stimulus together with BOJ Governor Kuroda Haruhiko since 2012, leading to a nearly three-fold rally in the Nikkei 225 stock index over the past eight years.

Abe’s departure led to knee-jerk reactions in the financial markets. The Japanese Yen strengthened more than 1% against the Greenback on Friday and remained at relatively strong levels until this morning. Japanese stocks, however, may shrug off the negative impact and move higher alongside other Asia-Pacific markets.

According to various analysis and forecasts obtained by market experts, there is likely to be a large degree of continuity within the ruling party and the BOJ’s accommodative monetary policy under a new prime minister. This assumption may help to lift market confidence, despite of rising political uncertainty with regards to Japan’s foreign policy, and especially its relationship with Beijing.

China NBS manufacturing PMI came in at 51.0, missing a forecast of 51.2. AUD/USD fell slightly after the release of the data before erasing some losses. The service PMI reading, however, has smashed forecasts from the upside, registering its highest reading seen since January 2018 at 55.2. The mixed data offering suggests that the road to recovery remains bumpy, but the emerging of a service-driven ‘new economy’ might cushion some downside.

This week, the RBA rate decision (Tue) as well as US ISM manufacturing PMI data (Tue), Australian GDP (Wed), US services ISM (Thur) and US Non-farm payroll (Fri) data are among the key events to watch out for.

China NBS Manufacturing PMI Forecast – Aug 2020

Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, the Nikkei 225 index is facing a strong resistance level at 23,300, which is coincident with the announcement of PM Abe’s surprising resignation. Its overall trend, however, remains bullish as the simple moving average lines are sloping upwards. Breaking above the key resistance at 23,300 will likely open room for more upside towards the next resistance at 24,000 – a pre-Covid high.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index may open higher today following strong leads from the US trading session. Technically, its momentum is biased more towards the upside as the MACD indicator has formed a ‘golden cross’ and trended higher. The index is set to challenge a key resistance level at 25,500 – which is the upper bound of an “ascending triangle’ formed in recent weeks (chart below). Breaking out above this level will likely open room for more upside towards the 25,860 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Sector-wise, financial stocks, namely AIA (+4.06%) and HSBC (+2.1%), were doing the heavy lifting on Friday while Tencent (-3.14%) was dragging.

Hang Seng Index Sector performance 28-8-2020

Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses

ASX 200 Index Outlook:

Australia’s ASX 200 index stock benchmark may open higher alongside the rest of Asia-Pacific markets. Technically, it has found strong support at 6,000 and has since rebounded. The index was mostly ranging within an ‘ascending triangle’ in the past two months, waiting for fresh catalysts to fuel a meaningful breakthrough past key resistance at 6,200.

Tomorrow’s RBA interest rate decisions headlines near-term event risk to watch out for.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen May Extend Fall as AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Multi-Year Highs
Japanese Yen May Extend Fall as AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Multi-Year Highs
2020-08-31 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Path of Least Resistance is Lower
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2020-08-28 12:40:00
EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up
EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up
2020-08-28 10:21:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225
Hong Kong HS50