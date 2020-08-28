S&P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: August Low Remains on Radar Following Fed Symposium
2020-08-28 00:40:00
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Consolidating Ahead of Day 4 of RNC
2020-08-27 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD Bears Whiplashed by Dollar Reversal
2020-08-27 15:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Outlook: Cable Crush After Key Resistance Test?
2020-08-27 17:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
2020-08-27 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & USD Whipsaw as Fed Announces Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-27 14:15:00
USD/JPY Recovery at Risk as Jackson Hole Symposium Takes Centre Stage
2020-08-27 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit may look past local data, eyeing the Fed’s Economic Policy Symposium and RNC. Will the Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GqVKMbNzuH https://t.co/UtO055hlBc
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.46% Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/A6R7R9MsWA
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/brBk3bxJhh
  • The Fed is likely to keep its monetary policy accommodative, in the years to come, even if the economy faces overheating and rising inflation in the economic recovery phase. This may lead to stronger stocks and a weaker currency. Read my morning note: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/28/SP-500-Gains-on-Feds-Dovish-Signals--Asia-Pacific-Stocks-May-Follow.html https://t.co/Akyi4V0ufr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.36%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HUPOi5YqBR
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/YaRVPKLMkL
  • The British Pound may face heightened selling pressure as Brexit talks yield no results. The US Dollar’s advance may accelerate after the Jackson Hole symposium but pause on the RNC. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Egef6l3CVO https://t.co/CkDR1TwMPe
  • Is $USDJPY readying to turn lower ahead? The pair is trading within a Symmetrical Triangle and prices are testing the ceiling What would a breakout to the downside potentially entail? Learn more here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/triangle-pattern.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/4Uy01B1W2Z
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-28
  • The Japanese Yen may be readying to extend losses as the Nikkei 225 pressures key resistance. What obstacles does the risk-sensitive AUD/JPY face? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OvnDNmcD3F https://t.co/uTv53kjGX0
S&P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow

S&P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow

2020-08-28 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, STRAITS TIMES, MSCI EMERGING MARKET INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 index reached an all-time high for a fifth day, boosted by Powell’s dovish speech
  • The Straits Times,Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 indices are set to open higher, following US leads
  • The MSCI Emerging Market index continued its upward trajectory, led by China and India markets

S&P 500 Index Outlook:

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic policy symposium painted an accommodative monetary policy outlook, as the central bank may allow inflation to overshoot before stabilizing at a long-term target of 2%. Therefore, the Fed is likely to keep its monetary policy accommodative, in the years to come, even if the economy faces overheating and rising inflation in the economic recovery phase. This may lead to stronger stocks and a weaker currency. A clear cut message has also removed uncertainties in investors’ mind.

The US Treasury yield curve rose in all maturities following Powell’s speech, reflecting a rising inflation outlook. The US Dollar index had a fairly volatile session before settling down at around 93.0.

Besides, a decent US weekly jobless claims figure also underpinned market confidence. There were 1,006k unemployment claims filed last week, falling from the previous week’s reading of 1,104k. The overall trend is on a fairly smooth declining shape, which suggests improving job market sentiment.

US Weekly Jobless Claims

S&amp;P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Sector-wise in the S&P 500 index, financials (1.74%), real estate (+1.37%) and healthcare (+0.78%) were outperforming, whereas communication services (-2.19%), consumer discretionary (-0.72%) and materials (-0.24%) were lagging. It is wirth noting that 63% of the S&P 500 components ended higher, a greater improvement compared to the previous days when a small fraction (28-30%) of the stocks lifted the entire index.

S&P 500 Index Sector performance 27-8-2020

S&amp;P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, the S&P 500 index is riding a bullish trend as shown in the ‘Ascending Channel’ below. An immediate resistance level could be found at 3,530 – the 127.8% Fibonacci extension, while an immediate support level could be found at 3,400 (100% Fibonacci extension). The RSI indicator, however, has shown signs of being overbought, suggesting a technical pullback is possible in the days to come.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow

Straits Times Index Outlook:

Singapore’s Straits Times index (STI) stock benchmark is consolidating within a ‘Descending Triangle’ as shown in the chart below. The index has found a strong support at 2,500, which has been tested multiple times and held well. Breaking above the 2,600 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) resistance will open the room for more upside towards the next resistance at 2,720 (50% Fibonacci retracement).

The STI is among the worst performing indices in the region year-to-date, as Singapore’s small and open economy took a hit by Covid-19 headwinds. Last night’s Jackson Hole symposium has cleared the monetary policy skies, which may help to boost confidence in the Singapore market.

Straits Times Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow

MSCI Emerging Market Index Outlook:

The MSCI Emerging Market index stock benchmark is extending its bullish trajectory, led by Chinese and Indian stock markets. The Fed’s dovish message overnight may give it another boost on Friday.

Technically, the index faces an immediate resistance level at 1,140 (100% Fibonacci extension), followed by 1,182 (127.8% Fibonacci extension. An immediate support level could be found at 1,113 (20-Day Simple Moving Average) and then 1,093 (76.4% Fibonacci extension).

MSCI Emerging Market Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Ponder Topside Breaks
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Ponder Topside Breaks
2020-08-27 21:35:00
Copper Price Outlook: Prices Supported by Outsized Market Imbalances
Copper Price Outlook: Prices Supported by Outsized Market Imbalances
2020-08-27 21:30:00
VIX Index Jumps, US Dollar & Treasury Yields Spike Post-Powell
VIX Index Jumps, US Dollar & Treasury Yields Spike Post-Powell
2020-08-27 20:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Fed's Powell May Usher in Lower Rates for Longer
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Fed's Powell May Usher in Lower Rates for Longer
2020-08-27 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed