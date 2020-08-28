News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up
2020-08-28 10:21:00
EUR/USD Forecast: August Low Remains on Radar Following Fed Symposium
2020-08-28 00:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Good Support at Its Feet
2020-08-28 11:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Yield Curve Steepens After Powell Speaks
2020-08-28 05:25:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Touches a Fresh 8-Month High as the Dollar Sell-Off Resumes
2020-08-28 08:00:00
Sterling Technical Outlook: Cable Crush After Key Resistance Test?
2020-08-27 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese PM Abe Resigns - JPY and Nikkei 225 Rattled
2020-08-28 08:42:00
Gold & USD Whipsaw as Fed Announces Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-27 14:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 13.7% Previous: 13.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-28
  • 🇪🇸 Business Confidence (AUG) Actual: -9.8 Previous: -11.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-28
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/lzbriZ7TGi
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.74%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.72%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TmBfnQiusc
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.61% Gold: 1.15% Oil - US Crude: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TczOJmjYzg
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.77% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.75% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.69% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.61% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.56% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WwyYCs4AXo
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Business Confidence (AUG) due at 10:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -11.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-28
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/HnzQcAXWLU https://t.co/BB1QwVmUXK
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.58% US 500: 0.44% France 40: 0.20% FTSE 100: 0.17% Germany 30: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dISMvyIUlk
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (AUG) Actual: -12.7 Expected: -14.4 Previous: -16.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-28
EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up

EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up

2020-08-28 10:21:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD back above 1.1900, buoyed by US dollar weakness.
  • IG client sentiment suggests that EURUSD may move higher.

Euro area economic and industrial sentiment picked up in August, beating expectations, and underpinning an already strong EURUSD. The employment expectations indicator improved for the fourth month in a row.

EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up

DailyFX Economic Data and Events Calendar

While sentiment is improving, the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases in Europe may well weigh on future releases. France announced 5,429 new cases yesterday, the largest rise since April 14, while Spain registered 7,296 new cases. The sharp rise in new cases may cause further wide-spread lockdowns, further damaging already fragile economies.

EUR/USD Looking at 1.2000

EURUSD moved backed above 1.1900 earlier in the session on renewed US dollar weakness after Fed chair Jerome Powell announced yesterday that the Fed is moving to average inflation targeting (AIT), suggesting that the US central bank will remain accommodative for longer. The pair are within touching distance of making a new 27-month high and may attempt to break through the psychological 1.2000 level. Recent lows all the way down to 1.1750 should provide short-term support if the 20-dma is breached at 1.1825. The next move higher may be more of a grind than a rally and today’s month-end rebalancing should be watched closely as the event can cause a spike in volatility.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Q3 Euro Guide
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (January – August 28, 2020)

EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up

IG retail trader data shows 34.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.91 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 22.14% lower than yesterday and 21.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.72% lower than yesterday and 8.93% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -27% 1% -10%
Weekly -23% 2% -7%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese PM Abe Resigns - JPY and Nikkei 225 Rattled
Japanese PM Abe Resigns - JPY and Nikkei 225 Rattled
2020-08-28 08:42:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Touches a Fresh 8-Month High as the Dollar Sell-Off Resumes
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Touches a Fresh 8-Month High as the Dollar Sell-Off Resumes
2020-08-28 08:00:00
S&P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow
S&P 500 Gains on Dovish Fed, Asia-Pacific Stocks May Follow
2020-08-28 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Ponder Topside Breaks
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Ponder Topside Breaks
2020-08-27 21:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish