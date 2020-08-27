Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, into the Jackson Hole Abyss - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-26 16:30:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
2020-08-26 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View
2020-08-26 08:12:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDCAD set to extend its run lower as it dangles above short-term support ‘Golden Cross’ formation may fuel a surge in $CADJPY rates $CADCHF coiling up to close out the month ⬇️🇨🇦 Canadian Dollar Outlook 🇨🇦⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/08/27/Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-CADJPY-CADCHF-USDCAD-Levels-to-Watch--.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YegYh8Vevp
  • Ahead of the Jackson Hole summit, USD/JPY is likely to trade within a relatively tight range with upside capped at 106.55-60 in the short-term. Get your $USDJPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/wCVabmrQDW https://t.co/daI0uIG1JF
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/FWzMVy3yQc
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.11% Gold: -0.53% Silver: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cT9ihkvjKX
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TBPmyUqIxA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GnkAr3fs8J
  • Gut-check time for $AUDNZD bulls as price slices through key support at 1.0930 the 200-MA. A test of the June high looks likely if price closes below the 38.2% Fibonacci (1.0904) $AUD $NZD https://t.co/YH0XjcCgnX
  • The Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit may look past local data, eyeing the Fed’s Economic Policy Symposium and RNC. Will the Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GqVKMbNzuH https://t.co/E1ZNM8fTuQ
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Industrial Profits (YTD) YoY (JUL) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -12.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
  • 🇰🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up

Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up

2020-08-27 01:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

NIKKEI 225, HANG SENG, NIFTY 50 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • The Nikkei 225 index may rise on strong US leads, testing a resistance at 23,300
  • The Hang Seng index is flat pre-market, in a defensive mode
  • India’s Nifty 50 index continues to defy gravity and may aim at higher levels

Nikkei 225 Index Outlook:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index stock market is set to open higher on Thursday, following another strong US trading session. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.7% and S&P 500 advanced 1%, both reaching their fresh records led by a massive tech rally. This ‘Tech Fever” showed no sign of ending thus far, but the fact that the majority (56%) of the S&P 500 components failed to join the party may warrant a bit of caution.

Fed Chairman JeromePowell’s speech tonight will be in the spotlight, as traders around the globe are eyeing the monetary policy guidance in light of recent changes in the inflation and job market outlook. Theoretically, a dovish-biased statement is likely to weaken the USD, and propel stocks. A hawkish-biased statement is likely to deliver the reverse.

In the Asia-Pacific region, investors are perhaps increasingly skeptical about the tech-driven index rally and its sustainability. A handful of major indices in the region - the Nikkei 225, the Hang Seng, the Straits Times and ASX 200 - failed to catch up with their US peers this month. They are in a defensive mode ahead of Powell’s speech.

Sector-wise in the Nikkei 225, communication services (+1.80%), energy (+0.18%) and financials (+0.09%) were doing the heavy lifting, whereas real estate (-1.5%), utilities (-1.16%) and consumer staples (-0.47%) were lagging.

Nikkei 225 Index Sector performance 26-8-2020

Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, the Nikkei 225 is challenging key resistance at 23,300 – the previous high seen in early June 2020. Breaking through this level will likely open the room for more upside towards 24,000 – a key psychological resistance. The overall trend remains bullish as suggested by its 20-, 50- and 100-Day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs)

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index stock benchmark is set to open marginally higher on Thursday, according to the futures market. This is in spite of a strong rally in Wall Street firms overnight. The Hang Seng index is outshined by a tech rally in the non-index components such as Alibaba, Xiaomi, Meituan and JD.com, which have far outperformed the broad market.

Technically, the index is facing a strong resistance level at 25,550 – the 5% Fibonacci retracement. Breaking above this level would likely open room for more upside towards 25,860 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up

Nifty 50 Index Outlook:

India’s Nifty 50 index is riding an ascending trend as highlighted in the chart below. Its 20-, 50- and 100-Day SMAs are trending up nicely, suggesting the upward trajectory remains intact. An immediate resistance can be found at a psychological level of 12,000, and then 12,220. The momentum indicator, MACD, however, has shown signs of weakness as it seems to have drifted lower towards the centerline.

Nifty 50 Index Daily Chart

Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Ponders Technical Break Out
DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Ponders Technical Break Out
2020-08-26 17:30:00
USD/CAD Update: Loonie Consolidation Ahead of BoC Wilkins Speech
USD/CAD Update: Loonie Consolidation Ahead of BoC Wilkins Speech
2020-08-26 11:10:00
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Japan 225
Hong Kong HS50