EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Bounces Off Support, Volatility Picks-Up as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Powell's Speech
2020-08-27 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, into the Jackson Hole Abyss - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-26 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
2020-08-27 08:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
2020-08-26 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Recovery at Risk as Jackson Hole Symposium Takes Centre Stage
2020-08-27 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Gold Price Bounces Off Support, Volatility Picks-Up as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Powell's Speech

2020-08-27 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Charts

  • Gold in a holding pattern ahead of risk events.
  • Markets are expecting looser for longer from Powell.

The price of gold continues to trade either side of $1,950/oz. in early turnover after failing to break trend support on Wednesday around $50/oz. lower. Volatility in the precious has been on the rise all month and may push even higher as Fed chair Jerome Powell readies his eagerly-awaited opener at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium. Price action in gold has been out-sized recently after the precious metal hit a record high of $2,075/oz. earlier this month and today’s speech by Jerome Powell may well prompt further volatility across the commodity space and beyond. Financial markets expect Jerome Powell to allow inflation to overshoot the 2% central bank target and pivot towards Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) alongside lower for longer US interest rates. Higher inflation and stable-to-lower US treasury yields will turn US real yields further negative, a positive driver for gold. In turn, if Powell’s speech disappoints the market, gold may take a sharp turn lower.

After testing the $1,900/oz. handle yesterday, gold bounced sharply higher aided by the multi-month supportive trendline. The 50-day moving average also cuts across around $1,900/oz. giving support further credibility. A cluster of recent highs and the 20-dma appear between $1,970/oz. and $1,990/oz. and this zone will likely act as short-term resistance if Powell’s speech confirms a lower-for-longer US dollar. The supportive trendline is currently around $1,904/oz. while the 14-day average trading range (ATR) is around $38/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart (January – August 27, 2020)

Gold Price Bounces Off Support, Volatility Picks-Up as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Powell's Speech
IG client sentiment shows that retail traders are 76% net-long gold with the ratio of traders long-to-short at 3.2 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the fact that traders are heavily long gold would normally give us a negative outlook. However, recent changes in client positioning – traders are less net-long than yesterday and last week - suggests that gold may move higher, despite the fact that traders are long.

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
2020-08-27 08:05:00
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up
2020-08-27 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Ponders Technical Break Out
DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Ponders Technical Break Out
2020-08-26 17:30:00
