Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Flirts With Fibonacci Ahead of Key Economic Event

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Bounces Off Support, Volatility Picks-Up as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Powell's Speech
2020-08-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
2020-08-27 08:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
2020-08-26 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Recovery at Risk as Jackson Hole Symposium Takes Centre Stage
2020-08-27 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: $5.799B Previous: $5.547B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/f8T08hzZHg
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1HpLb2Banx
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $5.547B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
  • What does the Jackson Hole symposium bring with it? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/jBCESi6Naw https://t.co/v0180fKiN0
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/g8nO9OzSnG
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.38% Gold: -0.62% Silver: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0z9nHyWQ2A
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BHO3wOviRz
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.19% FTSE 100: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.38% France 40: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pfxxjcBYHw
  • Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/08/27/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Fall-with-Stocks-Gold-as-Feds-Powell-Speaks.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #OOTT #Powell #jacksonhole #gold #XAUUSD https://t.co/79AjE3BJxs
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Flirts With Fibonacci Ahead of Key Economic Event

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Flirts With Fibonacci Ahead of Key Economic Event

2020-08-27 11:14:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

EUR/USD Price Forecast:

EUR/USD: All Eyes on Jackson Hole

After recovering from March 2020 lows, bulls trading EUR/USD dominated the market, with an impressive nine week rally, until coming into a wall of resistance at the psychological level of 1.200 and the US Dollar was able to regain a portion of its recent losses.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to learn about psychological levels and more

Although the FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed has no intention of tampering with rates in the near future, concerns surrounding the ballooning balance sheet and yield curve control remain. This draws our attention to the much anticipated Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will review the framework for monetary policy today at 13:10 GMT, which will likely set the tone for September.

Meanwhile, a resurgence of Covid-19 related cases in Europe, particularly in Spain, Italy and France, have once again confirmed that the pandemic is not yet over, diminishing hopes of a swift economic recovery.

Price Action Stalls at Key Fibonacci Support

After four consecutive months of gains, the EUR/USD has stumbled into a key level of Fibonacci retracement, diminishing the hopes of a bullish continuation.

From a technical standpoint, the weekly chart below highlights Fibonacci levels from two major moves. The first Fibonacci retracement (pink) represents the move between the April 2014 high and the January 2017 low, while the second Fibonacci (purple) represents the short-term move, plotted between the February 2018 high and the March 2020 low.

Currently, the 61.8% retracement level continues to hold strong at a level of 1.18244, in anticipation of today’s economic event. In addition to this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is hovering around 70, a possible indication that the pair may be approaching overbought territory.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How can news impact your trades?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

EUR/USD Falls Below 55- Period MA

From a short-term view, the four-hour chart below highlights that the EUR/USD has fallen below the 55-period moving average (MA), another possible indication that the bulls are struggling to maintain control.

The area of confluency formed by the 31.8% retracement of the long-term move (1.17307) and the 61.8% retracement level mentioned above, are holding strong as support, but a break below may provide confirmation that the trend may soon reverse.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 01
( 17:09 GMT )
James Stanley’s Webinar for US Dollar Price Action
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/USD 4 Hour Chart

EUR/USD 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Client Sentiment

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How does sentiment affect the market?
Get My Guide
 Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Flirts With Fibonacci Ahead of Key Economic Event

IGCS shows that, at the time of writing, EUR/USD client sentiment remains bearish, with 61% of retail traders are holding short positions. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the fact that clients are net short, suggests that prices may continue to rise

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

https://www.dailyfx.com/education?ref-author=dacosta

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Bounces Off Support, Volatility Picks-Up as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Powell's Speech
Gold Price Bounces Off Support, Volatility Picks-Up as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Powell's Speech
2020-08-27 09:30:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
2020-08-27 08:05:00
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up
2020-08-27 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Advertisement