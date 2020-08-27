The Japanese Yen may be readying to extend losses as the Nikkei 225 pressures key resistance. What obstacles does the risk-sensitive AUD/JPY face? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OvnDNmcD3F https://t.co/uTv53kjGX0

As promised: - #Gold prices are consolidating after spectacularly declining from over-2k peak - Last night of #RNC will be critical: eyes on #Trump - President will give speech outlining his vision for the country in a second term https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/27/Gold-Price-Outlook-XAUUSD-Consolidating-Ahead-of-Day-4-of-RNC.html https://t.co/SIzwO7AiC2

A Microsoft-Walmart consortium is considered the frontrunner in TikTok bidding according to the WSJ $WMT $MSFT

The US Dollar could rise as USD/SGD trades within a bullish chart pattern. USD/IDR may fall after taking out key support. USD/MYR eyes the March low as USD/PHP faces resistance. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/riqM5dhOfH https://t.co/7O1WRuKEjj

RT @FxWestwater: #Copper Price Outlook: Prices Supported by Outsized Market Imbalances - @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/27/Copper-Price-Outlook-Prices-Supported-by-Outsized-Market-Imbalances.html https://t.co/n…

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/n2gDwgI9aI

$AUDJPY may extend its recent run higher after breaking out of an Ascending Triangle continuation pattern The implied measured move could see price push as high as the 81.00 mark $AUD $JPY Will $AUDJPY continue its climb to fresh yearly highs? - https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr#forecastschoices=JPY https://t.co/6sfU4kPwN3

Ahead of the final night of the #RNC today, take a look at the August 26 polling data from RealClearPolitics⬇️ Spread has narrowed. Learn more about it in my daily political update. To be released at 23:00 GMT. https://t.co/VX3lnsl52e

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.03% Gold: -1.32% Silver: -1.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YTpoZsZm7r