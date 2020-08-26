British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average May Fall as the VIX Bounces Off Post-Crisis Low
2020-08-26 07:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Soars, but Asia-Pacific Stocks Fail to Catch Up. Gold Rises
2020-08-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
2020-08-26 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View
2020-08-26 08:12:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/9C0128Skh7
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.30% US 500: 0.07% France 40: 0.05% FTSE 100: -0.20% Wall Street: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ApcEMAs17x
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (JUL) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -202.7K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/08/26/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Struggle-to-Extend-Rise-on-Hurricane-Jitters.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #OOTT https://t.co/XLdIsT6RSC
  • According to the Nikkei, Japan and UK may agree on a trade deal as soon as Friday
  • NHC says Laura expected to rapidly strengthen to a category 4 hurricane, forecast to produce a life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding over eastern texas and louisiana later today
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true. Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/NpWvSdwkvl
  • ECB's Kazimir says the ECB are not obliged to use the entire PEPP envelope $EUR
  • ECB's Kazimir says the ECB has room to wait for hard data $EUR
  • Vanguard did note that HK stock market will remain a critical component for their global diversified funds https://t.co/dGquwCDlv7
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View

2020-08-26 08:12:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • Cable retains a bid but the US dollar remains the key driver.
  • All quiet on EU/UK trade talks.

Sterling Remains Better Bid But Headwinds Remain

The British Pound refuses to move lower with any short-term dips against a range of currencies being bought. GBP/USD is also getting a push higher from a weak US dollar complex and marginally higher UK bond (Gilts) yields with the 10-year back at a multi-week high. Sterling strength is seemingly pricing-out the UK and the EU not finding common ground and the UK moving to WTO trade terms at the start of 2021, which may leave GBP exposed at these levels.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

The main focal point of the week, the Jackson Hole Symposium, starts tomorrow with a speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell. Markets have been pricing-in a dovish outlook from Powell who is expected to say that the central bank may allow above-target inflation in order to get the economy on a more secure footing. Further loosening for longer would keep pressure on the US dollar and provide an uplift for GBP/USD.

For all economic data releases and market-moving events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD trades around 1.3150 and is within 25 pips of printing a weekly high. The supportive short-term uptrend remains in place, and the pair are now back above the 20-dma, another positive driver. Support for GB/USD continues to harden around the 1.3050 zone, if trend support is broken, with further short-term support down to 1.3000. The recent multi-month high at 1.3267 is unlikely to come into play ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech. Likely a quiet session ahead with limited price action.

Find Market Turning Points with Support & Resistance

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January – August 26, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 1% 0%
Weekly -5% -3% -4%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Nasdaq 100 Soars, but Asia-Pacific Stocks Fail to Catch Up. Gold Rises
Nasdaq 100 Soars, but Asia-Pacific Stocks Fail to Catch Up. Gold Rises
2020-08-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
2020-08-26 02:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-25 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish