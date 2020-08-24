0

EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Establishes Down Trend Ahead of Fed Symposium
2020-08-24 02:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 20:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Crude Oil Forecast for Next Week: Inaction to Turn into Action?
2020-08-22 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold Price Analysis: Continuation Pattern Appears Ahead of September
2020-08-24 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: A Subdued Start to the Week, US Dollar Drivers will Steer GBP/USD
2020-08-24 08:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A Bumpy Road for GBP/USD
2020-08-22 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery
2020-08-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Bulls Look to PMI Data to Stem the Tide
2020-08-21 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: A Subdued Start to the Week, US Dollar Drivers will Steer GBP/USD

British Pound (GBP) Latest: A Subdued Start to the Week, US Dollar Drivers will Steer GBP/USD

2020-08-24 08:00:00

Nick Cawley, Strategist

2020-08-24 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
GBP/USD Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • EU/UK trade talks remain at an impasse.
  • GBP-USD will be driven by the greenback this week.

A Cautious Start to the Week

The seventh round of EU/UK trade talks broke up with little agreed and with both sides sounding pessimistic that a deal can be reached before the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year. The EU said that they were disappointed with the latest round of talks while the UK said that little progress had been made. It is likely that a breakthrough will be made, even if it is just a bare-bones trade deal that can be fleshed out later, as neither will benefit from fresh trade tariffs and WTO trade terms. Talks will continue in the background before the next meeting between the two parties on September 7.

There is little on the UK docket this week to steer Sterling and GBP-USD traders should look to the US for fresh trading signals. There are a few important economic releases this week, including consumer confidence and durable goods – while Fed chair Jerome Powell will speak online at this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium titled ‘Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy’. The virtual meeting on August 27-28, will give traders a clearer picture of how the Fed, and other global central bankers, see the future of the US economy.

For all economic data releases and market-moving events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD is trying to claw back a part of last Friday’s sell-off and trades either side of 1.3100. The recent short-term bullish pennant formation is under threat after a positive breakout early last week and support for the pair is starting to look under threat after a bearish engulfing candle was formed on Friday. Recent lows, all the way down to 1.3000, should stem any sharp sell-off, but the broken pennant and GBP/USD below the 20-dma casts a negative shadow over the pair for now.

Pennant Patterns – Trading Bullish and Bearish Pennants

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January – August 24, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: A Subdued Start to the Week, US Dollar Drivers will Steer GBP/USD
Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

