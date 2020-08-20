AUD/USD Rates May Rise as Iron Ore Prices Soar to Multi-Year High

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: Price Action Stalls Ahead of FOMC
2020-08-19 11:10:00
EURUSD Clears 1.1900 and S&P 500 Hits Notches a Record, Are These Trends?
2020-08-19 03:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, NZD/USD Price Outlook Based on Retail Positioning
2020-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Gold Prices Wobble into Wall Street Close, AUD/USD May Fall
2020-08-19 23:00:00
Gold Price Wavers as USD Jumps Post-FOMC Minutes
2020-08-19 18:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Yearly High, UK Inflation Picks Up
2020-08-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/4pPQkODgL2
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.70% Gold: 0.59% Oil - US Crude: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FZG49MRiUV
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EMSdYI97n1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.43%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oo6WomOfiv
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.52%) S&P 500 (-0.55%) Nasdaq (-0.57%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The US Dollar traded lower against most #ASEAN currencies last week. The IDR and PHP are eyeing the Indonesian and Philippine central bank with US-China trade talks postponed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fWSlbP0ku1 https://t.co/77YoOeK4ql
  • $AUDUSD has now declined over 0.9% in the aftermath of #FOMC minutes during morning Asia trade To learn more about how you can trade around data and news such as the #Fed, check out our guide here - https://www.dailyfx.com/free-trading-guides?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr%20#forecastschoices=Trade_the_News https://t.co/3oWgkSvzmF
  • South Korea's Vice Finance Minister Kim: To decide in August whether to extend eased financial rules -BBG
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/liIeOJuXer
  • US President Donald Trump: Says will be 'very tough' on China -BBG
AUD/USD Rates May Rise as Iron Ore Prices Soar to Multi-Year High

AUD/USD Rates May Rise as Iron Ore Prices Soar to Multi-Year High

2020-08-20 02:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Iron Ore, RBA Meeting Minutes – Talking Points:

  • Falling Covid-19 case numbers in Australia’s second most populous state may buoy regional risk assets
  • Soaring iron ore prices underpinning the commodity-linked Australian Dollar
  • AUD/USD rates eyeing fresh yearly high despite recent pullback

The Australian Dollar looks set to continue outperforming its major counterparts, on the back of falling Covid-19 case numbers in Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, surging commodity prices and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s wait-and-see approach to monetary policy.

Tapering Covid-19 Case Numbers Buoying Sentiment

Victoria appears to be “going in the right direction” in its battle against the highly infectious coronavirus, according to Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, as the state recorded its lowest daily case increase in more than five weeks on August 19.

After peaking on August 2, at 516 cases, the 7-day moving average tracking infections has steadily declined over the last few weeks, reflecting the impact of mandatory mask-wearing and enhanced restrictions on getting the outbreak under control.

More importantly, the virus’ growth rate remains below 1, which means that the number of coronavirus cases may continue to decline. One person infected with the disease is expected to infect, on average, less than one other individual.

Given Victoria accounts for “about a quarter of the national economy”, according to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, the significant decline in case numbers will likely buoy regional equity prices and the Australian

Dollar, as it becomes less likely that stage-four measures will run past the scheduled September 13 end date.

AUD/USD Rates May Rise as Iron Ore Prices Soar to Multi-Year High

Source – Covid19Data

Roaring Iron Ore Prices Underpinning AUD

Surging iron ore prices may also be contributing to the commodity-linked Australian Dollar’s climb from the March lows. Not surprising given Australia has the world’s largest estimated reserves of iron ore.

The price of the metallic rock has climbed over 50% from its April low, as Chinese steel production surged to its highest monthly volume on record and imports climbed over 24% year-on-year in July.

Given this surge in demand, it’s possible that ore prices may extend their recent climb as global manufacturing sectors continue to rebound amid easing coronavirus restrictions.

Therefore, the price of Australia’s most valuable export may serve to underpin the local currency against its major counterparts and could help the AUD/USD exchange rate in its attempt to push to multi-year highs.

Iron Ore Daily Chart – Reversal or Extension?

AUD/USD Rates May Rise as Iron Ore Prices Soar to Multi-Year High

Iron ore daily chart created using IG

From a technical perspective, iron ore prices are at risk of a reversal to the downside despite breaking above key resistance at the 2019 high (858.5).

The RSI is struggling to follow price to higher highs as it flops just prior to overbought territory, which is indicative of an uptrend running out of steam.

With that in mind, a short-term pullback could be in the offing if price fails to hold above the 2019 high and could see iron ore slide back towards the sentiment-defining 200-day moving average (776.6).

Conversely, a resumption of the primary uptrend would probably eventuate if the RSI does succeed in climbing into overbought territory and could see price surge towards the psychologically pivotal 900 level.

A marked appreciation in the price of the metallic-ore potentially igniting an impulsive topside move in AUD/USD rates.

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Eyeing 2019 High

AUD/USD Rates May Rise as Iron Ore Prices Soar to Multi-Year High

AUD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

Although the AUD/USD exchange rate has struggled to overcome the 2019 high (0.7295) in recent days, it appears the path of least resistance remains to the topside as price continues to track in an Ascending Channel.

The slopes of all three moving averages are indicative of swelling bullish momentum and may encourage further buying pressure, if support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (0.7131) remains intact.

A daily close above the August high (0.7276) is needed to validate upside potential and carve a path to multi-year highs.

On the other hand, a break and close below the psychologically pivotal 71 level may invigorate sellers and result in a significant pullback to the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (0.6808)

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -8% -6%
Weekly -7% -4% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq Falls After Fed Minutes. ASX 200, Straits Times May Open Lower
Nasdaq Falls After Fed Minutes. ASX 200, Straits Times May Open Lower
2020-08-20 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Gold Price Wavers as USD Jumps Post-FOMC Minutes
Gold Price Wavers as USD Jumps Post-FOMC Minutes
2020-08-19 18:36:00
US Dollar Cautious Ahead of FOMC, NZD/USD Flying High - US Market Open
US Dollar Cautious Ahead of FOMC, NZD/USD Flying High - US Market Open
2020-08-19 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.