VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Lifeless as S&P 500 Index Price Hits New Record

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
2020-08-18 21:30:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD may find itself in a favorable light if tension between the US and China over arms sales to Taiwan and delayed trade talks put a premium on haven-linked currencies. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/5RSuGyZmO2 https://t.co/WNcT2LkZoK
  • It looks like $AUDJPY is on the brink of a break as it runs out of room in its technical formation 👀 Read more - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/18/Japanese-Yen-Forecast-USDJPY-CADJPY-AUDJPY-Levels-to-Watch.html https://t.co/F1z0X9pDtl
  • $USDCNH was already sliding before President Trump remarked that the US and China were not talking. Trading at the lowest levels since the very beginning of the year https://t.co/OmXHqeG47z
  • More mind-blowing housing stats that were released today: - M/M housing starts for July: 22.6%, the highest reading since June 1980. Highest reading in 40 years!! - M/M building permits for July: 18.8% - also the highest print since 1980 https://t.co/TMo1CQlBMs
  • The cryptocurrency market has nearly tripled in size since the mid-March lows, with Bitcoin rallying hard from $3,910 to $12,470 yesterday. Get your $btc market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/JB4N3Tr3RK https://t.co/fPnudWCyWB
  • US President Trump says talks with China have been postponed. Remarks 'we will see' when questioned whether the US may pull out of the Phase 1 trade deal
  • $SPX hits a record on both an intraday and close basis but offers zero follow through. These are trolling markets
  • The Japanese Yen has been subject to notable volatility in recent weeks, despite a modest drawdown in price action in markets like the #Nasdaq 100 which traditionally see larger swings. Get your $JPY currency pairs update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/Xfs2rQ66iK https://t.co/nNLJHMO0u1
  • Crude oil price action pierced the $43.00/bbl level amid prevailing appetite for risk. Get your crude #oil market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/3Tfoll6YfS https://t.co/TtEZuHzvHN
  • New Zealand #Dollar Price Outlook: #Kiwi Recovery May be Short-lived - $NZDUSD Levels- https://t.co/qtiL2Mhhoh https://t.co/rljldQQqcB
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Lifeless as S&P 500 Index Price Hits New Record

VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Lifeless as S&P 500 Index Price Hits New Record

2020-08-18 21:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 PRICE OUTLOOK: STOCKS PRESSING ALL-TIME HIGHS, VIX INDEX FALLS

  • S&P 500 Index closed above its pre-pandemic record high price of 3,386.15
  • VIX ‘fear-gauge’ has edged notably lower but is still relatively elevated
  • Upbeat trader sentiment might sustain the stock market rally – for now

The S&P 500 Index just set a new record with its latest close at the 3,389.78-price mark. This modestly eclipses its prior all-time high of 3,386.15 set on February 19 prior to the sharp selloff that ensued on the back of the coronavirus pandemic. Stocks have been able to stage a remarkable recovery largely thanks to coordinated action from global governments and central bank.

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -1% -1%
Weekly -10% 8% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In turn, this largely flooded the market with liquidity, which has not only helped restore appetite for risk, but has likely enabled it as well. Meanwhile, this has exerted considerable pressure on the S&P 500 VIX Index, or fear-gauge, as investor demand for downside protection evaporates amid the sustained improvement in trader sentiment.

S&P 500 PRICE CHART WITH VIX INDEX OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (DEC 2019 – AUG 2020)

VIX Index SP500 Price Chart

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

This was recently pointed out in a market positioning report detailing options traders positioned for an all-time high. Volatility suppression could continue in the event that potentially bearish catalysts fail to materialize, which would likely correspond with sustained investor optimism and confirmation of new record highs for the S&P 500.

Looking to the DailyFX Economic Calendar brings to focus the upcoming release of FOMC minutes due Wednesday, August 19 at 18:00 GMT. Though details from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting are not expected to unveil any large surprises, but language found within the FOMC minutes can provide insight on the discussions held by Fed officials. Another scheduled risk event includes the release of monthly PMI data from IHS Markit on Friday, August 21. Evidence of a stalling economic recovery could give investors the jitters and prompt an influx of risk aversion.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

That said, the VIX Index has interestingly hovered above the 20.00-handle and trades at a level notably higher than where it was before the onset of coronavirus-induced market turmoil. Perhaps comparatively elevated VIX readings today could be explained by relatively high VIX Index measurements that gauge expected stock market volatility beyond the next 30-days. For example, the current VIX Index futures contract is currently trading around the 21.50-mark, but the October VIX Index futures contract is trading above the 28.00-level.

Keep Reading: US Dollar on Defense as Treasury Yields Retreat – USD Levels to Watch

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
2020-08-18 21:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.