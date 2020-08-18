0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Faces High Probability Breakout, Dollar Reversal Plans Stumble
2020-08-18 04:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower
2020-08-18 09:30:00
Silver Price Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Emerges Amid Rebounding Bond Yields
2020-08-18 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations
2020-08-18 07:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY CHF/JPY Reversal
2020-08-18 08:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/er8sd8QcBL
  • Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/08/18/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Track-Stocks-on-Walmart-Home-Depot-Earnings.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #OOTT #Walmart #HomeDepot
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/S6N1Tf7M2O
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/arOQEryLtA
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/siBibkSWzL
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/CvUemQau4U
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/9dhCN2gpqY
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/7VY7cZ0k89
Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower

Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower

2020-08-18 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Analysis, Prices and Charts

  • Gold price back above $2,000/oz as bulls return.
  • Silver breaks a bearish short-term pattern.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q3 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

The price of gold is back above $2,000/oz. and looks set to push higher as US real yields – US nominal yields minus inflation – turn lower. Last week’s bumper US Treasury auction saw a record USD 112billion of 3-, 10- and 30-year bonds auctioned off, pushing nominal yields higher as investors sought to buy bonds at cheaper prices. With this sale now starting to become digested, US Treasury yields are starting to turn lower again, sending real yields further into negative territory. US 10-year real yields are currently -0.97%. Gold prices move higher when US real yields turn lower.

Gold continues to take its cue from the recent supportive trendline that started in early-June. The precious metal has multiple touches on this trendline, adding to its validity, and any break lower below this trend has quickly been recouped and used as a springboard to press higher. Volatility has picked up after last week’s sharp sell-off and the precious metal is not overbought yet, leaving room for further gains.

IG client sentiment warns however that gold may turn lower, with retail trade data showing 80% of traders are net-long gold, a contrarian indicator. Traders are also further net-long on a daily and weekly basis, adding further to the contrarian bearish gold sentiment. Volatility is also near a multi-month high around $40/oz. so traders need to factor this in before committing to the market. To the upside the $2,018 - $2,030/oz. area should provide resistance before $2,075/oz. looms back into view.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart (January – August 18, 2020)

Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Silver Continues to Make Short-Term Higher Lows

Silver is currently trading over 3% higher on the session at $28.18 and has made its fifth higher low in a row since slumping to a $23.44 low print last Wednesday. The 20-day moving average remains supportive with silver not opening below this indicator since mid-June. As with gold, volatility – using ATR – should be monitored as the current level is nearly four times higher than price action seen between mid-May and mid-July. If the 20-dma remains supportive then $26.26 should provide initial support while $29.20 and $29.42 provide prior high resistance ahead of $29.90.

Silver Daily Price Chart (January – August 18, 2020)

Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower

Silver continues to out-perform gold in the short-term with silver up around 37% over the last month compared to gold’s 9%+ performance. This has forced the gold/silver ratio sharply lower from around 94 to 72 over the last 30-days.

Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower

Chart via Goldprice.org

Trading the Gold-Silver Ratio: Strategies and Tips

What is your view on Gold and Silver – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY CHF/JPY Reversal
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY CHF/JPY Reversal
2020-08-18 08:15:00
Silver Price Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Emerges Amid Rebounding Bond Yields
Silver Price Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Emerges Amid Rebounding Bond Yields
2020-08-18 02:00:00
Gold Prices Try to Reclaim $ 2000, DAX and Hang Seng Higher
Gold Prices Try to Reclaim $ 2000, DAX and Hang Seng Higher
2020-08-18 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Index Crawls Higher as Gains Slow at Record Levels
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Index Crawls Higher as Gains Slow at Record Levels
2020-08-17 21:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.