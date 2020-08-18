0

Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook

2020-08-18 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD testing recent highs, but could fall and range some more
  • GBP/USD is also testing high-end of range around big area of resistance

EUR/USD is testing recent highs just over 11900, breakout or range some more? This morning it snuck above the July 31/August 6 peaks, but risk is high we see a failure. As we discussed in the webinar, a turn down with more horizontal work, though, could set the euro up for an even larger advance later on with a broader base, than if it were to break higher right here. As long as it stays within the confines of the upward channel since May, then the outlook is neutral to bullish. For now we will take a wait-and-see approach.

Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart (larger consolidation could do it some good)

EUR/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD is also pressing up against the top of the developing range. The tight pattern appears near the point of breaking out, but to confirm a sustained rise above all resistance (>13206) from 2014 to current is needed. There are trend-lines from 2014 and 2018 along with a pair of horizontal price points created just prior to the corona meltdown. A turn down from here and further congestion pattern, like EUR/USD, could do cable some good before trying to break out.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (pressing top of range, resistance)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidating Before the Next Leg Higher or Running Out of Steam?
2020-08-18 10:38:00
EUR/USD Latest: Fundamental and Political Drivers in the Spotlight
2020-08-18 10:31:00
Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower
2020-08-18 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY CHF/JPY Reversal
2020-08-18 08:15:00
