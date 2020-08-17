GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Approaches 2020 High as RSI Retains Upward Trend
2020-08-17 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch as Rebound from August Low Unravels
2020-08-17 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-08-17 12:07:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels
2020-08-17 10:00:00
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open of the week! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/08EEvbuumx
  • Join @MBForex at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/xctdUPQJRT
  • China's cabinet says will guide lending rates lower
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-17
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/l52zcC1Fyc
  • The Canadian Dollar gained with government bond yields. Might USD/CAD find its way to current 2020 lows? Canada’s benchmark stock index, the TSX Composite, faces the March high.Get your $USDCAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/0Ba8E2S7vC https://t.co/I0zgg195Wh
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/wHBtKOmjHe
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/1xs4dxz44q #FOMC #USD #stocks #Gold
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar

2020-08-17 12:07:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD, GBP/NZD and FTSE 100 Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • Pennant formation in cable continues to play out.
  • FTSE 100 remains rangebound.
  • GBPNZD above 2.00 and the 200-dma.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

A quiet start to the week with little in the way to guide markets. This week the economic calendar is quiet apart from the resumption of EU/UK trade on Tuesday, FOMC minutes on Wednesday and the latest PMIs on Friday. For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD remains underpinned and continues to form a basic bullish pennant pattern. As we near the apex of this formation, the chances of an upside breakout grow.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – August 17, 2020)

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% 4% 8%
Weekly 16% -5% 2%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

The FTSE 100 remains stuck in a range and will need a decent driver to break either way. Today’s trading range is limited and the UK big board will wait to see if anything comes out of the EU/UK trade talks or if Sterling makes a move. Price action remains either side of both the 20- and 50-day moving averages.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (January – August 17, 2020)

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

GBP/NZD continues to press higher and has now broken and opened above the 200-day moving average and the psychological 2.00 level. If the 200-dma remains supportive, the pair will likely consolidate before continuing to edge higher.

GBP/NZD Daily Price Chart (January – August 17, 2020)

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels
USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels
2020-08-17 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Talks Resume, GBP/USD Hints at a Positive Breakout
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Talks Resume, GBP/USD Hints at a Positive Breakout
2020-08-17 08:00:00
Nasdaq Leads Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Lower, US-China Talks Postponed
Nasdaq Leads Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Lower, US-China Talks Postponed
2020-08-17 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-08-17 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.