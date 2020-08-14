0

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures
2020-08-14 09:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls
2020-08-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-14 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
2020-08-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
USD/JPY Rate May Fall on Disappointing US Retail Sales Data
2020-08-14 07:00:00
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week

2020-08-14 12:05:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD consolidating or topping?
  • USD/JPY has decent potential to trade higher soon

GBP/USD is either treading water at resistance and is nearing a breakout or is working on developing a top. If it is the former, then waiting for a breakout above 13206 may be the safest bet, putting cable above all resistance lines/levels. A breakout could open up a path towards the December high over 13500. On the flip-side, a breakdown below 13048 could clear a path lower with the June trend-line up first as support, but given the longer-term resistance levels we could see a larger down-move develop towards 12800. Generally speaking, the burden of proof is on sellers right now...

GBP/USD Daily Chart (consolidation or topping at resistance?)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart (levels/lines to watch)

GBP/USD 4hr chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

USD/JPY is bucking the trend in USD weakness, tentatively putting it on a path towards higher levels. This week it overcame a top-side channel line from June, but for that to continue it is ideal that we see it hold onto trend support off the monthly low. It is near it now. The monthly high at 10647 is around the trend-line, so a hold above that level will keep the upside intact. A break below and we might see further weakness set in.

USD/JPY Daily Chart (may work on move to 10800)

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY 4-hr Chart (sitting near support)

USD/JPY 4-hr chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

