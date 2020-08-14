0

EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls
2020-08-14 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
2020-08-13 20:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-14 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
News
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
News
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
2020-08-14 08:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Cable Bounces, GBP/JPY to 140
2020-08-13 15:12:00
News
USD/JPY Rate May Fall on Disappointing US Retail Sales Data
2020-08-14 07:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
2020-08-13 22:15:00
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered

2020-08-14 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
GBP/USD Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • Lockdown measures being eased will help boost the ailing UK economy.
  • Talk of a Brexit ‘landing zone’ re-surfaces.
GBP Forecast
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that a raft of lockdown measures will be rolled back this weekend to allow ‘more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed’. These measures were originally scheduled to come into force at the start of August but were delayed due to concerns over the ongoing spread of COVID-19. This easing will primarily help the UK service sector and includes socially distanced sporting events, music and theatre and a range of beauty services. While Sterling may not push higher on this news, it should add additional credibility to the current bid.

EU/UK trade talks are also back in the spotlight after Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheal Martin suggested that there may be a ‘landing zone’ near that would be suitable for both sides, if both sides remain flexible. According to The Daily Telegraph, Ireland’s Taoiseach said, ‘I think where there is a will there is a way…it seems to me that there is a landing zone if that will is there on both sides and I think it is, on the European Union side and on the British side to find that landing zone’. Any positive Brexit news will push Sterling back towards multi-month highs.

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD remains stuck in a narrow short-term trading range with supportive prior lows and the 20-dma around and just below 1.3000. If GBP/USD wants to make a fresh multi-month high above 1.3202, then resistance either side of 1.3130 needs to be broken and opened above to help confirm the move. Recent price action is helping to form a basic bullish pennant formation and if this continues the pair may well break higher soon.

Pennant Patterns – Trading Bullish and Bearish Pennants

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January – August 14, 2020)

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: S&P 500, US Retail Sales Eyed After Chinese Data
Australian Dollar Outlook: S&P 500, US Retail Sales Eyed After Chinese Data
2020-08-14 02:10:00
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
2020-08-13 22:15:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips, NZD/CAD Threatens Breakdown
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips, NZD/CAD Threatens Breakdown
2020-08-13 20:30:00
