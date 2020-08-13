Australian Dollar Dips Lower Despite Better-Than-Expected Employment Data

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Builds Range – Chart Levels Eyed
2020-08-12 14:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bull Flag in Play as Covid-19 Case Numbers Taper
2020-08-12 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Nasdaq – ‘The’ Line-in-the-Sand to Watch; S&P 500, Dow Jones to Follow
2020-08-12 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Slices Support, Bulls Aim for Recovery
2020-08-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged
2020-08-12 06:29:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-11 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Australia added 114.7k jobs in July, beating 30.0k estimate. Unemployment rate fell to 7.5%, outperforming the 7.8% estimate

Real Time News
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/RD5jfhST15
  • If you missed today's live coverage of the Australian jobs reports where I discussed recent price action and the trajectory of $AUDUSD, $AUDJPY and $AUDNZD, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/DFtslv9p9J
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.36% Gold: 1.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/D73pACW7Wo
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iWfve22mC7
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.74%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pr60jYN4lU
  • Are we witnessing a positive month for the FTSE as bulls take control? Find out here: https://t.co/j89IW0WMY7 https://t.co/JECJAfuFJW
  • #AUDUSD edged slightly higher after better-than-expected jobs report https://t.co/1sG8q6hGcc
  • 🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (JUL) Actual: 43.5K Previous: -38.1K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
  • 🇦🇺 Employment Change (JUL) Actual: 114.7K Expected: 40K Previous: 210.8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
  • 🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 7.5% Expected: 7.8% Previous: 7.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
Australian Dollar Dips Lower Despite Better-Than-Expected Employment Data

Australian Dollar Dips Lower Despite Better-Than-Expected Employment Data

2020-08-13 02:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

AUD/USD, RBA, Stage-Four Restrictions, Covid-19, Australian Unemployment Rate – Talking Points:

  • The Australian Dollar initially nudged higher after the unemployment rate for July printed at 7.5%, lower than the expected 7.8%.
  • Local cases of Covid-19 may continue to dictate the outlook for AUD.
  • Commodity prices appear to be underpinning the trade-sensitive currency.

The Australian Dollar rose against its major counterparts after the unemployment rate nudged 0.1% higher, beating expectations of a 0.4% increase. This is as the local economy added 114,700 jobs in July and the participation rate jumped to 64.7%.

Australian Dollar Dips Lower Despite Better-Than-Expected Employment Data

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The surprising increase in employment suggests that the fallout from the re-imposition of stage-three lockdown restrictions in Victoria may not have been as adverse as first thought.

Furthermore, with the Reserve Bank of Australia predicting a 10% rate of unemployment by the end of the year, the better-than-expected data release may encourage the central bank to retain its wait-and-see approach. That might offer support to the Australian Dollar.

However, it must be noted that the impact of stage-four restrictions in Melbourne – the capital of Victoria – will not be seen until next month’s jobs data. With that in mind, the Australian Dollar’s outlook may hinge on local Covid-19 developments in the near-term.

Australian Dollar Dips Lower Despite Better-Than-Expected Employment Data

AUD/USD 5-minute chart created using TradingView

Covid-19 Cases in Victoria Turning the Corner

Recent Covid-19 metrics out of Victoria suggests that Australia’s second-most populous state may be turning the corner in its fight against the highly infectious virus. The 7-day average of daily new cases has fallen below 400 for the first time in over two weeks.

More importantly, the virus’ growth rate has dropped below 1.0, which means that the number of coronavirus cases may continue to decline. One person infected with the disease is expected to infect, on average, less than one other individual.

Given the promising developments over the last week, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews remains “convinced and very confident [that] we will continue to see data that forms a trend and we’ll continue to see numbers coming down”.

However, Andrews is unsure “exactly how long this takes and what the lowest number is we can get to, only time will tell”.

To that end, a continuation of these promising trends may serve to underpin regional risk assets. This may fuel an extension of the Australian Dollar’s surge against its US counterpart.

Australian Dollar Dips Lower Despite Better-Than-Expected Employment Data

Source – Covid19Data

Commodity Prices Underpinning AUD

Strengthening commodity prices may continue to underpin the trade-sensitive Australian Dollar, as the price of iron ore surges to fresh yearly highs.

Considering ‘ores slag and ash’ account for almost 30% of Australian exports, it comes as little surprise that AUD has benefited from their substantial appreciation.

Moreover, this trend appears likely to continue as global manufacturing PMI data reflects a rebound in several developed economies.

To that end, AUD could extend its trek higher against its major counterparts, should global commodity prices continue to appreciate in the near-term.

Australian Dollar Dips Lower Despite Better-Than-Expected Employment Data

Data Source - Bloomberg

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Forecast: Can Aussie Stocks Break Higher?
AUD/USD & ASX 200 Forecast: Can Aussie Stocks Break Higher?
2020-08-12 22:15:00
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/CAD Slip to Major Support
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/CAD Slip to Major Support
2020-08-12 18:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CHF
AUD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.