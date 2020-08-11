New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi in Focus as RBNZ Decision Looms

Is $AUDJPY readying to extend gains since late March? Prices have lately been trading within the confines of an Ascending Triangle, a bullish continuation pattern To learn more about this chart pattern, read here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/ascending-triangle.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gMW2GfqVvY

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: - No decisions yet on whether to delay election - Dissolution of parliament will be delayed (BBG) #Coronavirus #NewZealand

See my outlook for Asia-Pacific trade and how #NZD may react to the RBNZ rate decision - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/11/NZDUSD-May-Rise-on-RBNZ-Rate-Decision-Tech-Stocks-Extended-Losses.html https://t.co/Kw5VK2c4Cl

Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/12:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/YAzEromwmS

🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 4.2% Expected: 3.9% Previous: 4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11

Heads Up:🇰🇷 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.9% Previous: 4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11

The price of Bitcoin may continue to rise if selling pressure in the US Dollar continues to swell in an environment supportive of risk appetite. Get your $btc market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/hTKintKrJZ https://t.co/F9S3WdZAnH

#RBNZ Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate decision on deck, due Wednesday at 02:00 GMT. $NZD New Zealand Dollar overnight implied volatility readings pushing extremes. #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/6V6tzUSguY

#Euro strength wanes as the bloc currency gives back recent gains against its US Dollar peer. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/ILCwlh7N8Z https://t.co/cjP6PfdpmP