EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Indicator Shows Textbook Sell Signal
2020-08-10 05:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Eyes a Test of the Neckline Support Level
2020-08-08 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Congress for Direction Amid Fiscal Deadlock
2020-08-10 06:18:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, S&P 500, Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion
2020-08-10 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions
2020-08-10 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action
2020-08-10 08:04:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Risk Ahead of UK Jobs Data
2020-08-10 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
2020-08-08 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action

2020-08-10 08:04:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Prices, Chart and Analysis:

  Sterling opens flat to marginally higher as heavyweight data looms large.
  FTSE 100 positive but hurdles remain.
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

Sterling is making early gains across a range of currencies but it remains to be seen if there will be any follow-through. There is little in the way of fresh Sterling-positive news and with two heavyweight data releases out in the next two days, the British Pound may be vulnerable. The employment data out Tuesday is expected to show unemployment rising by 288k in May although the real picture for unemployment will become clearer later in the year.

On Wednesday, data is expected to show that the UK economy is over 20% smaller than Q2 last year with a monthly Y/Y contraction of 18.5%. Note that GDP data is for June and therefore more timely than the unemployment release.

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD trades either side of 1.3060 and is in a rough short-term 1.3000/1.3180 trading range. A positive on the chart is the formation of a bullish golden-cross with the 50-dma breaking above the 200-dma. The pair have been boosted by recent US dollar weakness and the greenback will likely remain the main driver ahead of this week's data releases.

How to Read a Candlestick Chart

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – August 10, 2020)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 12% 12%
Weekly 14% -6% 0%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

The FTSE 100 has also opened the week in positive territory after positive sessions in the US and parts of Asia – Tokyo and Singapore were closed. US President Trump used his executive powers to sign-off on an emergency economic aid package after talks in Congress over the second coronavirus relief package ended once again in a stalemate. The FTSE remains in a two-month trading range between 5,850 and 6,350 with little volatility seen in the market (ATR). The FTSE is currently to push back above both the 20- and 50-dmas - 6,102 and 6,260 respectively – with the 50% Fib retracement at 6,233 in the mix for good measure.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (January – August 10,2020)

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions
Gold Price Outlook: Pullback On The Cards Amid Escalating US-China Tensions
2020-08-10 01:00:00
USD/CNH: U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong Officials, Chinese Yuan Sinks
USD/CNH: U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong Officials, Chinese Yuan Sinks
2020-08-07 15:30:00
NFP: Gold, US Dollar, S&P 500 Traders React to July Jobs Report
NFP: Gold, US Dollar, S&P 500 Traders React to July Jobs Report
2020-08-07 13:15:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-08-07 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
FTSE 100
Bullish
