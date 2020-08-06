0

EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
2020-08-06 11:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Rates at Risk as Rising Covid-19 Cases Sour Sentiment
2020-08-06 06:00:00
Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold Price Surge May Be Losing Steam, US Fiscal Stimulus Eyed
2020-08-06 09:00:00
Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
2020-08-06 06:31:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-06 01:00:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • The Evening Star candlestick is a three-candle pattern that signals a reversal in the market and is commonly used to trade forex. Learn more about the evening star candlestick pattern here: https://t.co/8OTE7m01IG https://t.co/BRy0FDszMS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.84%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/23c8kbQg3I
  • RT @VPatelFX: ⚠️ EM FX remains highly vulnerable to FX policies in Turkey & China. Our sensitivity analysis to $TRY & $CNY devaluation risk…
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/1YuxYMDLaY
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.07% Gold: 0.52% Oil - US Crude: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/g9OjizhyGb
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.51% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/k8vBqgtTyX
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/Dl0XNLJ8FM
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.10% US 500: -0.01% France 40: -0.39% FTSE 100: -1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hPEruv9ifF
  • It was quite telling that during the Q1 crash, no central bank with negative rates went deeper into negative territory https://t.co/8TFclrghkE
  • Nothing like a good old August melt-up in $USDTRY - Reminder, next Turkish Central Bank Rate Decision is scheduled for Aug 20th - Record high 7.26 https://t.co/yhyBZ3qZCJ
2020-08-06 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Prices, News and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD consolidating near two-year highs.
  • EUR/GBP struggling as Sterling pushes higher.
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Q3 Euro Guide
Get My Guide

DailyFX Economic Data and Events Calendar

EUR/USD – A New Two-Year High

After hitting a new two-year high of 1.1916, EUR/USD is now trading in the middle of today’s range at 1.1865 and needs a new driver to make or break the recent rally. With the US dollar the main influence on the pair, Friday’s US Jobs Report is now key and will likely spark a fresh bout of volatility. Wednesday’s ADP report was a mixed bag with the July employment change disappointing – 167k vs expectations of 1500k – while the June number was revised sharply higher to 4314k from a prior 2369k. Last month’s nonfarm payrolls showed employment surging by 4.8 million in June, beating all analyst expectations by a wide margin. US President Donald Trump said yesterday that big jobs number was coming on Friday, so expect volatility in US dollar-related pairs. The data and events calendar and release times need to be closely watched for the rest of the week and fundamental analysis remains key.

EUR/USD is likely to tread water ahead of tomorrow’s release and any downside is likely to be limited. The pair have made higher highs and higher lows all week, while the CCI indicator shows that the market is no longer overbought. All three moving averages remain supportive and it will take a decent rally by the US dollar to push the pair much below 1.1800 and the recent double-low area just below 1.1700.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (January – August 6, 2020)

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 7% 3%
Weekly 2% 0% 1%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

While EURUSD is being moved by the US dollar, EUR/GBP is being guided lower by a stronger British Pound. The UK currency is pushing aside concerns over the EU/UK trade talks and the recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases and is starting to pullback some of the recent losses seen in most GBP-pairs. GBP/NZD is up eight big figures from it’s late-July multi-month low, GBP/CAD is also up eight big figures from its mid-July low, while GBP/USD is up nearly 10 big figures from the end of June.

EUR/GBP is now struggling to break back above its 20- and 50-day moving averages and is back below 0.9000 and moving lower. Two recent lows around 0.8975 are coming under threat which would leave the mid-July low at 0.8924 vulnerable. Volatility in the pair remains low and a slow grind lower may continue.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (January – August 6, 2020)

What is your view on EUR/USD and EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

