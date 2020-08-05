0

EUR/USD Outlook: Rates to Watch as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2020-08-05 05:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Drifts Sideways as Stocks Sputter
2020-08-04 20:36:00
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
2020-08-05 01:00:00
Gold Price Blasts Through $2000 to Mark Fresh Record High
2020-08-05 00:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Heading Higher, GBP/USD Flat
2020-08-05 08:15:00
British Pound Under Clouds on Brexit Talks: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-08-05 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Heading Higher, GBP/USD Flat

2020-08-05 08:15:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP, FTSE prices, news and analysis:

  • The FTSE 100 index of the leading London-listed stocks looks to be gaining upward momentum and is well placed to challenge last month’s highs.
  • By contrast, GBP/USD is continuing to consolidate its recent gains as the pair remains technically overbought.

FTSE 100 well placed for further gains

The FTSE 100 index of the major London-listed stocks continues to head higher even as concerns rise about the cost of the economic stimulus programs designed to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. After widespread falls in Asia Wednesday, stocks in several major European markets are firmer in early trade and for the FTSE in particular a return to the July highs now seems possible.

FTSE 100 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 28 – August 5, 2020)

Latest FTSE 100 price chart.

Chart by Investing.com (You can click on it for a larger image)

The highest level reached last month was 6,323.55 touched on July 15 and that now seems a likely target for FTSE bulls. Note too that despite the recent gains by the index, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is still nowhere near the 70 level suggesting an overbought market, currently sitting at 48.5.

As for GBP/USD, that continues to trade sideways around the 1.31 level but the pair does still look overbought, with the RSI at 79.9. That implies that any extension of the advance that began at the end of June may have to wait until the current consolidation period is over.

We look at stocks and currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Like to read about the role sentiment plays in FX trading? You can find out here

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

