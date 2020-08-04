0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-04 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall If Markets Make Good on Bearish Chart Setup
2020-08-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes PMIs & BoE Inflation
2020-08-04 17:00:00
GBP/USD, USD Index Charts and More
2020-08-04 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Since breaking below the crucial 106.00 level, USD/JPY has posted a V-shaped near- term recovery. Get your $USDJPY market update from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/Bz1nYdpC8X https://t.co/II6cvRMqd7
  • USD/CAD rates have started to turn the corner out of their downtrend, while CAD/JPY rates retain greater relative potential for topside resolution having maintained their sideways range. Get your $USDCAD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/JjGmDSgiTV https://t.co/V2xqgBJxG2
  • 1. USD in flux, waiting on that next move 2. Gold breaks out (again) 3. EUR/USD looks unprepared for 1.2000 all topics covered in the webinar starting right now: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/980972059 https://t.co/rZS8OkTQLF
  • $Gold ascending triangle breaks out Now trying to take out that 2k marker https://t.co/q3LHKLZdQN https://t.co/VakPlnbZjJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.43%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gHhrkrJprA
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 4.55% Oil - US Crude: 1.43% Gold: 0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1v0uo9P7DU
  • Hey traders! Get your Tuesday market highlights from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/WB4CI10sZR
  • Gold has overtaken $2,000/oz intraday for the first time on record
  • We still have over 3.5 hours of trade left in the day, but at present, the $SPX's daily range is the smallest (as percentage of spot) since Feb 20. Disquieting given the broader technical pattern the index is falling within https://t.co/TmIArMxhvc
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V5sTVGUCNF
GBP/USD, USD Index Charts and More

GBP/USD, USD Index Charts and More

2020-08-04 16:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD pulling back from confluent resistance
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) working off oversold conditions

The GBP/USD chart is turning lower from confluent resistance constructed with trend-lines from 2014 and 2018 that are also in alignment with a pair of swing levels created prior to the March corona collapse. For now resistance is holding price down after a strong run, but if Cable can hold up and consolidate beneath it, at some point it might be ready to blast on through. Some time will do it good to work off overbought conditions and build up some fire power for a breakout. A breakout well into the 13200s should do the trick in getting another run going higher. Should we see weakness, watch how price reacts at the trendline from the late-June swing-low.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (at confluent resistance)

GBPUSD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

The US Dollar Index (DXY) recently went heavily oversold along with market sentiment becoming very one-way bearish. This is leading to a period of recovery and digestion, but it is anticipated that this will be all it is as the broader trend looks like it wants to continue. For now, letting the short-term plays itself out with a watchful eye for a consolidation pattern of some sort to develop that offers good risk/reward on continuation trades.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (may consolidate)

US dollar index daily chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes PMIs & BoE Inflation
GBP Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes PMIs & BoE Inflation
2020-08-04 17:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Struggles to Push Higher After Multi-Month Sell-Off Sets the Tone
US Dollar (DXY) Struggles to Push Higher After Multi-Month Sell-Off Sets the Tone
2020-08-04 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.