EUR/USD
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Reversal Attempt Eyed vs EUR & AUD
2020-08-03 16:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Gold
News
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Stumbles into Key Level of Support
2020-08-03 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
GBP/USD
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
US Dollar Upside Momentum Weakens as ISM Manufacturing Improves

US Dollar Upside Momentum Weakens as ISM Manufacturing Improves

2020-08-03 14:15:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

ISM Manufacturing, US Dollar, COVID, Jobs – Talking Points

  • US Dollar price takes hit on improved ISM manufacturing data
  • US Manufacturing activity continues to improve in July at 54.2
  • Employment index improves, but historical weakness persists

Recent US Dollar momentum continued this morning as the ISM manufacturing report for July crossed the wires at 54.2, beating expectations of 53.6. While the greenback sank through most of July, price action is now bouncing back for the start of August. However, the USD gave up some gains following the release of the report, with the DXY index dropping to session lows.

US Dollar Basket (1-Min Chart)

US Dollar chart ISM Manufacturing Reaction

Source: IG Charts

{{USD|TOST}}

Giving a closer look into the report reveals new orders increasing from the previous month, with the index now at 61.5% from the prior 56.4% read. Employment also improved for July; however, the index is still in contraction territory at 44.3%. One respondent in the report noted, “Incoming orders are slow. This is usually our busiest time of the year, but production is reduced due to lack of demand. Additional layoffs expected.”

ISM Manufacturing Index

ISM Manufacturing

Data Source: Bloomberg

After trader’s digest today’s data from the ISM manufacturing report, eyes will turn towards this week’s Non-Farm Payrolls report, where 1.65 million jobs are expected to be added. However, even with those jobs, the unemployment rate is expected to continue in the double digits at 10.5%, a troubling number regardless.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

