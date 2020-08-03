GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Weekly Outlooks - UK Webinar

0

News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Reversal Attempt Eyed vs EUR & AUD
2020-08-03 16:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
News
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Stumbles into Key Level of Support
2020-08-03 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/I8xJE8hCea
  • Fed's Bullard says the virus appears to be more persistent than we previously thought - BBG
  • Currencies: After the largest monthly drop in a decade, the US Dollar is starting the month on the front foot in what is a seasonally favourable month.Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/eJqtkDIy2C https://t.co/eaU1BqRVl4
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.59% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4HE9z6cW5Q
  • US Dollar Outlook - via @DailyFX: $USD Reversal Attempt Eyed vs $EUR & $AUD Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/03/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-reversal-attempt-eyed-vs-eur-aud.html
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eBVu4vR9dS
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:💶 Fed Bullard Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Trump says he is signing executive order to hire Americans - BBG
  • Hey traders! Risk appetite is carried through today, but for which asset classes? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/n8seddRubJ
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Weekly Outlooks - UK Webinar

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Weekly Outlooks - UK Webinar

2020-08-03 11:53:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • GBP/USD – two heavyweight drivers this week.
  • Bank of England announcement (Thursday) and US Labor Report (Friday) key this week,
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Brand New Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

A raft of economic data releases this week will be overshadowed by the BoE policy announcement, and Quarterly Inflation Report, on Thursday and the latest look at US employment data (NFPs) on Friday, two important economic events. The UK central bank is expected to leave policy unchanged although voting patterns may shift the dial a little. Governor Andrew Bailey will also give his latest views on the health of the economy and any further dovish shift – additional QE or forward guidance - may weigh on Sterling. The US dollar is trying to find a bottom after its recent sell-off and will need another good set of payroll figures to help its cause.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/GBP has broken back below trend and is currently struggling to push higher. The Euro and Sterling both had a positive tone last week going into month-end and sellers have appeared in both currencies today. EUR/GBP currently trades either side of 0.9000 and today opened below both the 20- and 50-dma, adding to short-term negative sentiment. A group of recent lows around 0.8940 should hold if Fib retracement at 0.8891 breaks, all things being equal, while trend resistance and a recent high print, both around 0.9145, should temper further upside.

What is NFP and How to Trade It.

EURGBP Daily Price Chart (January – August 3, 2020)

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Weekly Outlooks - UK Webinar
EUR/GBP BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% 7% 12%
Weekly 18% -16% -3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

