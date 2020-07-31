0

Euro Latest: Eurozone Posts Record GDP Contraction, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-07-31 09:50:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading in Focus Going Into August
2020-07-31 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rebound But Chart Setup Warns of Topping
2020-07-31 05:12:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Curtails
2020-07-30 21:15:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: After All-Time Highs, Time for Profit Taking? - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-30 15:00:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Pushing Down on Support as GBP/USD Strength Weighs
2020-07-31 11:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week

2020-07-31 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD extended streak into confluent resistance
  • AUD/JPY has a nice sequence on 4-hr chart

GBP/USD is on a ten day, possible eleven day winning streak if today holds as another up-day. A streak in of itself is not reason to look for a reversal, but it does show how extended Cable has become. Furthermore, with confluent resistance at hand it may be on the verge of at least taking a break. Depending on how that unfolds, it will determine whether the confluence of the 2014/2018 trend-lines and earlier-year price resistance will act as a longer-term ceiling, or only a reason for price to pause before the trend resumes higher. For now, risk/reward doesn’t appear favorable for new longs, while would-be shorts may be best served waiting for momentum to turn down before becoming aggressively involved.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (steadily heading higher)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

AUD/JPY has an interesting set-up on the 4-hr time-frame. It is below a pair of trend-lines/slopes extending higher from April and more recently June. This comes after a rejection last week at the June high. The decline off the monthly high hasn’t been met with any real effort to push it higher despite support, creating a horizontal pattern that suggests the rejection could pick up more steam to the downside. Watch for a close below 74.82 for confirmation of another leg lower.

AUD/JPY 4-hr Chart (watch 74.82)

AUD/JPY 4-hr chart

AUD/JPY Price Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

