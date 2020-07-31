0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: Eurozone Posts Record GDP Contraction, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-07-31 09:50:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading in Focus Going Into August
2020-07-31 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rebound But Chart Setup Warns of Topping
2020-07-31 05:12:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Curtails
2020-07-30 21:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: After All-Time Highs, Time for Profit Taking? - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-30 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Pushing Down on Support as GBP/USD Strength Weighs
2020-07-31 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: ZAR15.94B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-31
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here:https://t.co/sR7HqpK8BI https://t.co/ieDffvG2ZN
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VMdhmMbSFW
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Business Confidence (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 38.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-31
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.69% Gold: 0.90% Oil - US Crude: 0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cCn1V7bFq7
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.27% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NdGOkb9Iwa
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (JUN) Actual: 12.1% Previous: 24% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-31
  • Some good old $GBPJPY month-end demand - A lot of noise on this during 1500-1600BST - 200DMA at 137.51 for the techs https://t.co/X1VLmvsPF8
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (JUN) Actual: 12.1% Previous: 24.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-31
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/nEanIKKr2d
Euro Latest: Eurozone Posts Record GDP Contraction, EUR/USD Unfazed

Euro Latest: Eurozone Posts Record GDP Contraction, EUR/USD Unfazed

2020-07-31 09:50:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD, DAX Analysis & News

  • Eurozone GDP Posts Record Contraction, Markets Unfazed
  • EUR/USD Puts in Yet Another Strong Performance

Eurozone GDP Posts Record Contraction, Markets Unfazed

Eurozone GDP posted the largest contraction on record of 12.1% (records began in 1995), slightly below expectations of 12%, while the yearly rate showed a 15% contraction, against expectations of -14.5%. In reaction, the Euro was relatively muted, while the DAX trades at pre-announced levels given that the data is largely looking at the Eurozone economy from a rearview mirror and thus has largely been factored in.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

One Record Contraction in GDP After Another

Euro Latest: Eurozone Posts Record GDP Contraction, EUR/USD Unfazed

Path of Recovery in Focus

That said, with Eurozone activity picking up since the depths of the crisis, the focus going forward is on the path of the recovery. Although, with COVID cases beginning to flare up yet again across Europe, that path is at a material risk of stalling and thus, more timely high-frequency data points will be key to watch out for.

EUR/USD Puts in Yet Another Strong Performance

Yesterday saw the Euro break above 1.18to test 1.19 during overnight trade further suggesting that strong momentum remains firm for the Euro. The path of least resistance is higher in EUR/USD, however, as we noted yesterday for the US Dollar, there is a possibility for a healthy correction in the greenback, therefore, there is the potential for the Euro to pullback before another push higher. Although, when that happens exactly is a little more uncertain, perhaps the first approach on 1.20. Elsewhere, given that today is the last trading day of the month, keep in mind that there will be plenty of month-end noise around 1500-1600BST.

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

EUR/USD Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Euro Latest: Eurozone Posts Record GDP Contraction, EUR/USD Unfazed

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Pushing Down on Support as GBP/USD Strength Weighs
FTSE 100 Pushing Down on Support as GBP/USD Strength Weighs
2020-07-31 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Soars on Dollar Woes, COVID-19 Cases Spike
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Soars on Dollar Woes, COVID-19 Cases Spike
2020-07-31 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Soars on FAANG Earnings, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 May Follow
Nasdaq 100 Soars on FAANG Earnings, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 May Follow
2020-07-31 00:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.