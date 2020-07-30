0

US Dollar Relief Bounce Fades After 2Q GDP Collapse Reported
2020-07-30 13:16:00
German Quarterly GDP Falls at The Fastest Rate in 50 Years, EUR/USD Little Changed
2020-07-30 08:23:00
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
Russell 2000, US Stocks May Rise Despite Dismal Q2 GDP Data
2020-07-30 07:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-29 21:00:00
Gold Prices May Struggle as the Fed Moves to Wait-and-See Mode
2020-07-30 06:13:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU All-Time-Highs, More to Go?
2020-07-29 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.30
2020-07-30 08:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
2020-07-30 13:16:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR AIMING HIGHER INTO MONTH END BUT GIVES BACK SOME GAINS AFTER 2Q GDP REPORT

  • USD price action on the offensive headed into month-end but fading after US GDP data
  • 2Q US GDP report printed a jaw-dropping 32.9% collapse in economic activity
  • US Dollar is down over 4% for July and the recent bearish trend may continue

The broader US Dollar has declined well over 4% throughout July judging by performance of the DXY Index, but the popular basket of major currency pairs was attempting to claw back some downside early during Thursday’s trading session with month-end upon us. A short-lived relief bounce in the Greenback looks like it is reverting back lower as USD price action reacts negatively to 2Q-2020 US GDP data that just crossed the wires.

2Q-2020 US GDP REPORT PRINTS HISTORIC COLLAPSE IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY DUE TO COVID-19

US Dollar Relief Bounce Fades After 2Q GDP Collapse Reported

Chart Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Amid the coronavirus lockdown that paralyzed the global economy for several weeks during the second quarter, the United States just reported a 32.9% contraction in quarterly GDP growth, though the staggering collapse was largely expected.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (30 JULY 2020 INTRADAY)

US Dollar Relief Bounce Fades After 2Q GDP Collapse Reported

EUR/USD price action has slid since piercing the 1.1800-price level in the wake of yesterday’s FOMC decision. That said, spot EUR/USD just turned positive on the day following the release of US GDP data and may look to continue its recent bullish trend as US Dollar weakness prevails.

***THIS STORY IS STILL DEVELOPING – PLEASE CHECK BACK FOR THE FULL REPORT***

