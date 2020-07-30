US Dollar Relief Bounce Fades After 2Q GDP Collapse Reported
USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR AIMING HIGHER INTO MONTH END BUT GIVES BACK SOME GAINS AFTER 2Q GDP REPORT
- USD price action on the offensive headed into month-end but fading after US GDP data
- 2Q US GDP report printed a jaw-dropping 32.9% collapse in economic activity
- US Dollar is down over 4% for July and the recent bearish trend may continue
The broader US Dollar has declined well over 4% throughout July judging by performance of the DXY Index, but the popular basket of major currency pairs was attempting to claw back some downside early during Thursday’s trading session with month-end upon us. A short-lived relief bounce in the Greenback looks like it is reverting back lower as USD price action reacts negatively to 2Q-2020 US GDP data that just crossed the wires.
2Q-2020 US GDP REPORT PRINTS HISTORIC COLLAPSE IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY DUE TO COVID-19
Amid the coronavirus lockdown that paralyzed the global economy for several weeks during the second quarter, the United States just reported a 32.9% contraction in quarterly GDP growth, though the staggering collapse was largely expected.
EUR/USD PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (30 JULY 2020 INTRADAY)
EUR/USD price action has slid since piercing the 1.1800-price level in the wake of yesterday’s FOMC decision. That said, spot EUR/USD just turned positive on the day following the release of US GDP data and may look to continue its recent bullish trend as US Dollar weakness prevails.
