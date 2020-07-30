US Dollar Faces Major Level After FOMC, Time for a Reversal?

0

German Quarterly GDP Falls at The Fastest Rate in 50 Years, EUR/USD Little Changed
2020-07-30 08:23:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
Russell 2000, US Stocks May Rise Despite Dismal Q2 GDP Data
2020-07-30 07:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-29 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU All-Time-Highs, More to Go?
2020-07-29 16:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.30
2020-07-30 08:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
  • Join @CVecchioFX's #webinar on U.S. Q2 #GDP at 8:15 AM ET/12:15 GMT here: https://t.co/7vrEi4T5Oi https://t.co/AzMwu5QSbA
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) Actual: -18.9% Expected: -19.2% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • High-frequency data released throughout July (initial jobless claims in particular) suggest that the US economy’s rebound from its lows will be sluggish at best. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/27SmGLGOqM https://t.co/zKeWQ4FRtd
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/KQGzuxI0xx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V2msKMzOtE
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -19.2% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • 🇪🇸 Business Confidence (JUL) Actual: -11.5 Previous: -23.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skkscZ https://t.co/316dERxEib
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.87% Oil - US Crude: -1.46% Silver: -3.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/yfsMx3KS36
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FQbgRsAnG2
US Dollar Faces Major Level After FOMC, Time for a Reversal?

US Dollar Faces Major Level After FOMC, Time for a Reversal?

2020-07-30 09:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Price Analysis & News

  • Fed Message Remains the Same
  • Historically Weak US GDP, But Greater Focus is on Path of Recovery
  • Fed Strategy Review Increases Importance of Jackson Hole Symposium
  • US Dollar Shorts is a Crowded Trade, Time for a Reversal?

Fed Message Remains the Same

In line with market expectations, the FOMC provided little in the way of new information at the July meeting. Fed Chair Powell reiterated the central banks pledge to maintain ultra-loose monetary conditions. In light of the uptick of COVID cases in the US since the last Fed meeting, the central bank highlighted that “the path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus” and by extension monetary policy. Alongside this, one important admission from Fed Chair Powell had been that “high-frequency data showed that the pace of the recovery had slowed since mid-June”, suggesting that the Fed is beginning to see risks that the economy may have stalled. In turn, it is the pace of the recovery that will guide future monetary policy decisions, not that of backward-looking data showcases how deep the contraction in activity had been.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

Historically Weak US GDP, But Greater Focus is on Path of Recovery

That said, this ties into today’s economic calendar, in which market participants can get a first look at the US Q2 GDP with consensus looking for a contraction of 34%. Although, with a high/low range of -22.6% to -40%, the probability is high for a large deviation away from consensus. However, as markets have largely priced in the expected historically weak Q2 growth figures, more focus will be placed on the path of the recovery. As such, initial jobless claims may garner greater attention, particularly after last week showed the first increase in jobless claims since March.

US Initial Jobless Claims Picking Up Again

US Dollar Faces Major Level After FOMC, Time for a Reversal?

Source: Refinitiv

Fed Strategy Review Increases Importance of Jackson Hole Symposium

At the press conference, Chair Powell did not have any fresh updates on the monetary policy framework review, only adding that the review would be concluded in the near future. In turn, we feel this will increase the importance of the Jackson Hole symposium (Aug 27-28) for Powell and Co. to possibly set the foundation for changes in forward guidance ahead of the September 16th meeting.

US Dollar Shorts is a Crowded Trade, Time for a Reversal?

The sell-off in the US Dollar has been relentless in recent weeks and understandably so. US real yields have plummeted, US fiscal concerns remain in the short term, while COVID cases have continued to increase. However, with Europe beginning to show signs of a second wave of COVID and with the US Dollar short trade appearing to look crowded a wobble in risk assets may be enough to bring to life in the US Dollar. At the same time, on the technical front, the greenback has tested key trendline resistance while the daily RSI is heavily oversold, raising the potential for a reversal.

US Dollar Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

US Dollar Faces Major Level After FOMC, Time for a Reversal?

Source: IG

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

US Dollar Faces Major Level After FOMC, Time for a Reversal?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

