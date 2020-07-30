EUR/JPY Latest: Potent Euro Taking a Breath

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Relief Bounce Fades After 2Q GDP Collapse Reported
2020-07-30 13:40:00
German Quarterly GDP Falls at The Fastest Rate in 50 Years, EUR/USD Little Changed
2020-07-30 08:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Russell 2000, US Stocks May Rise Despite Dismal Q2 GDP Data
2020-07-30 07:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: After All-Time Highs, Time for Profit Taking? - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-30 15:00:00
Gold Prices May Struggle as the Fed Moves to Wait-and-See Mode
2020-07-30 06:13:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.30
2020-07-30 08:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.123% 3-Year: 0.138% 5-Year: 0.234% 7-Year: 0.407% 10-Year: 0.548% 30-Year: 1.202% $TNX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.28%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/anhCkQg6xM
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.17% Oil - US Crude: -2.73% Silver: -4.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rsry1FOsur
  • 2Q US GDP report printed a jaw-dropping 32.9% collapse in economic activity. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/7w1IC80uLR https://t.co/AphNifofHS
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.40% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.60% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Cf5IcPHAMI
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.42% FTSE 100: 0.38% Germany 30: 0.27% US 500: -0.71% Wall Street: -1.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aa7v8LzSVo
  • US 4-Week Bills Draw 0.090% Primary Dealers Awarded: 75.5% Indirect Bidders Awarded: 19.9% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.7% B/C Ratio: 3.09
  • #Dollar Price Outlook: Six-Week Sell-off Slams #USD to Multi-year Low - $DXY Levels - https://t.co/mo0oRHbhnA https://t.co/5EHQaDYY1l
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -2.11% #BITCOINCASH -0.99% #ETHEREUM -1.20% #RIPPLE -0.21% #LITECOIN +1.99%
  • The S&P 500 has been stuck around the February 24 corona-gap, with it looking like today it might take another dip lower from it. Get your S&P500 market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/P4WLQOTPit https://t.co/pWP79euiGN
EUR/JPY Latest: Potent Euro Taking a Breath

EUR/JPY Latest: Potent Euro Taking a Breath

2020-07-30 16:00:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

EUR/JPY Price Analysis

  • EUR/JPY consolidating after strong bull run
  • Medium-term and short-term picture displaying mixed signals
  • Eurozone economic announcements on the horizon
  • IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) supports short-term bearish bias

INFLUENTIAL MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP PULLING THE STRINGS

The Euro has been surging against G10 and EM currencies of late, with support from an efficient ECB and speculation about the Euro potentially evolving into a future reserve currency. Japanese Yen (JPY) has shown resilience with global market uncertainty at play with reference to COVID-19, surging US stock markets and US-China tensions as the main drivers. The search for yield and strength outweighed the ‘sanctuary’ of the Japanese Yen in favor of the Euro, which in the eyes of many market participants may provide greater yield along with growth potential should the Euro continue seeing favor against the US Dollar.

EUR/JPY: DAILY CHART

EUR/JPY daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily chart above represents a possible bull pennant formation (yellow) that could see the recent swing high 124.29 level come into play if price breaks above trendline resistance. If price extends further to the upside, the 125.00 key psychological level may form ensuing resistance.

EUR/JPY: 4-HOUR CHART

EUR/JPY 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The short-term 4-hour chart gives a contrasting view as a succession of lower highs and lower lows are suggestive of declining bullish momentum. Price action expresses a solid horizontal support line around the 123.00 psychological level with topside trend resistance indicative of a descending triangle formation, however this is not preceded by a downtrend which may decrease its validity.

A breakout above resistance can be seen with resistance at 124.00 largely due to EUR options traders targeting further Euro strength. This spike may be short lived, and once options contracts have been closed out price may continue to hold within the descending triangle pattern.

DAILYFX ECONOMIC CALENDAR

dailyfx economic calendar

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The Euro will be under the spotlight tomorrow with key economic data scheduled (see calendar below). Core inflation is forecasted to remain the same while GDP figures are predicted to fall both QoQ and YoY which is expected considering the current economic climate. These figures are likely priced into the market already, but traders should monitor the data releases as large deviations from expectant data may source large market moves.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Learn more on how to trade the news!
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY STRATEGY MOVING FORWARD

Partialities for both upward and downward price movements are solid, which may see traders wait for a technical or fundamental catalyst for price and trend guidance. Will the Euro sustain its bull run further into Q3?

Key trading points to consider:

  • Daily: 124.29 swing high; 4-Hour: Topside resistance
  • Technical analysis - Daily: Bull pennant; 4-Hour: Descending triangle
  • Eurozone economic data releases tomorrow
  • IGCS data

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA TORN BETWEEN BULLS AND BEARS

EUR/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 1% 0%
Weekly 22% -7% 2%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

IGCS shows retail traders are currently marginally short on EUR/JPY, with 65% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short is suggestive of a price reversal to the upside however, with net-long positions rising more than net-short positions this favors a bearish signal.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
EUR/GBP Outlook: EURGBP Declines after Disappointing German GDP Data
EUR/GBP Outlook: EURGBP Declines after Disappointing German GDP Data
2020-07-30 14:00:00
US Dollar Relief Bounce Fades After 2Q GDP Collapse Reported
US Dollar Relief Bounce Fades After 2Q GDP Collapse Reported
2020-07-30 13:40:00
US Dollar Faces Major Level After FOMC, Time for a Reversal?
US Dollar Faces Major Level After FOMC, Time for a Reversal?
2020-07-30 09:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.