EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Eyes September 2018 High, FOMC and Eurozone Q2 GDP on The Horizon
2020-07-29 09:33:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes September 2018 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-07-29 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
Wall Street
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
Gold
News
Gold, Silver Prices May Fall Based on Technical and Positioning Signs
2020-07-29 06:00:00
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Taking Aim at 1.30 Level
2020-07-29 08:00:00
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Biased Lower as Rallies are Capped
2020-07-29 11:05:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Biased Lower as Rallies are Capped

2020-07-29 11:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Japanese Yen Price Analysis and News

FOMC Focus on Future Policy Signals

As to be expected before an FOMC meeting, markets are relatively calm. For the meeting itself, the consensus is for Chair Powell and Co. to maintain current monetary policy. While little is expected in the way of new policy announcements, particularly after yesterday’s extension of lending programs until the end of the year. That said, the focus will be on the accompanying comments and the hints of future policy plans, whether that be yield curve control, or altering rates guidance to hitting or exceeding its 2% inflation target.

Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

However, with little less than a month until the Jackson Hole Symposium (Aug 27-28), which may instead be a more opportune time to provide signals over future policy changes. As such, markets hoping for further easing signals in today’s meeting may be left disappointed. (Jackson Hole Topic: “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy”)

Japanese Yen Anchored at 105.00, USD/JPY Bounce to be Capped

The Japanese Yen has been on an impressive run over the past week as USD/JPY gave in to the gravitational pulls of a weaker US Dollar, resulting in a 2% drop in the pair. To my surprise, the return of Japanese market participants from the market holiday failed to see local sellers in JPY, suggesting that risks remain biased lower for the pair. While pre-FOMC could see USDJPY anchored around 105.00, which coincides with a sizeable $1bln option expiry and post-FOMC disappointment could see a bounce in USD/JPY, 105.50 looks to be the short-term cap for bounces, while greater resistance resides at 106.00. On the downside, eyes will be on for a move towards 104.30-45.

of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 9% 9%
Weekly 13% 36% 22%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG

