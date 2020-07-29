0

EUR/USD Price Eyes September 2018 High, FOMC and Eurozone Q2 GDP on The Horizon
2020-07-29 09:33:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes September 2018 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-07-29 04:00:00
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
Gold, Silver Prices May Fall Based on Technical and Positioning Signs
2020-07-29 06:00:00
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Taking Aim at 1.30 Level
2020-07-29 08:00:00
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Biased Lower as Rallies are Capped
2020-07-29 11:05:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Hang Seng Unmoved as Hong Kong Recession Eases

2020-07-29 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Hong Kong Recession Eases

The Hong Kong economy is estimated to have contracted for a fourth consecutive quarter with a quarterly drop of 0.1% (Previous -5.3%), in turn, the yearly rate is expected to have posted a 9% drop from a year earlier (Previous -9.1%). This comes amid the damage stemming from the coronavirus crisis, while social unrest has also played its part in weighing on economic growth, in which external and domestic demand has taken a hit. This had been underscored by a record decline in private consumption (-14.5% Y/Y) as lockdown and social distancing measures disrupted activity.

Hong Kong GDP Contracts for a Fourth Consecutive Quarter

Hang Seng Unmoved as Hong Kong Recession Eases

On a slightly more encouraging note, goods exports saw a notably smaller contraction of 2.1% Y/Y from the 9.7% Y/Y drop in Q1, given that production had resumed throughout the quarter. That said, the economic outlook remains challenged by the pandemic, particularly as concerns of a second wave begin to emerge. Elsewhere, souring relations between the US and China are likely to constrain economic activity in Hong Kong for the foreseeable future.

Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall

Hang Seng Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Hang Seng Unmoved as Hong Kong Recession Eases

Source: DailyFX

Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

