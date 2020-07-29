0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index: FOMC Leaves Gains Intact
2020-07-29 18:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Options Traders Less Bullish Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-29 17:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU All-Time-Highs, More to Go?
2020-07-29 16:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged as Expected; Dollar Swaps Extended, Notes Virus as Considerable Risk

Real Time News
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Pay cuts show labor market has long way to recover -There won't be upward pay pressure with high unemployment rates
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Not even thinking about raising rates -Totally focused on providing economy the support it will need -We think the economy will need accommodative monetary policy for an extended period -Don't expect FOMC to send signals for some time on removing help
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fundamentally speaking, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic downturn is a disinflationary shock $XAU $GLD $GC_F
  • $AAPL: Arizona will lead a multi-state probe into older iPhones slowing and shutting down
  • Fed Chair Powell: -We think current policy stance is good, can adjust if needed -Making progress on nationwide coin shortage -High frequency data shows economic recovery slow in June -Virus may be biggest driver of economy -We feel we have ways to further support the economy
  • For more insight on QE (Quantitative Easing), check out this explainer from @PeterHanksFX at the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/06/14/Quantitative-Easing-QE-Explained-Central-Bank-Tool-for-Growth.html?ref-author=Dvorak
  • well that didn't take long, $gold back up to the highs as Powell speaks https://t.co/maW54ePQro https://t.co/kuT9nzkVOY
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fed can foster tight labor market to combat inequality -Many people laid off who cant go back to old jobs will continue to need support -Fed asset buying not structured like QE from past financial crisis but is working like it and fosters accomodative policy
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fiscal response was appropriately strong, fast, and broad -There will be a need for more fiscal support
  • Fed Chair Powell: -US Dollar funding markets were in a very difficult place when the pandemic hit -USD swap lines restored functioning, will remain in place and be available as long as needed -Wants dollar swap lines to be there as a backstop for markets $USD $DXY #FX #Forex
Dow Jones Index: FOMC Leaves Gains Intact

Dow Jones Index: FOMC Leaves Gains Intact

2020-07-29 18:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

FOMC, Dow Jones Index, US Economy – Talking Points

  • FOMC announcement keeps rates unchanged at 0-0.25%, as expected
  • The Dow Jones Index remains higher following the policy statement
  • Fed Chair Powell expected to speak shortly – Check back for updates

As expected, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee kept rates unchanged Wednesday afternoon at 0-0.25%. The Dow Jones Index was unaffected as the announcement crossed the wires, with the index continuing in positive territory following some brief whiplash, currently higher by 0.29%. With no major policy shifts announced this afternoon, the accommodative stance is still the status quo, as expected.

Dow Jones Index (1-Min Chart)

Dow Jones FOMC

Source: IG Charts

With the Fed already in an aggressive stance following its actions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and today’s reinforcement of that stance, upward pressure may continue in the short-term for US equity markets. Indeed, a major boost to markets remains the Fed’s quantitative easing actions through its balance sheet, now hovering just under 7 trillion in total. Regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed stated "The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus."

S&P 500 Versus Fed Balance Sheet

Dow Jones Index: FOMC Leaves Gains Intact

Chart created in TradingView by Thomas Westwater

Adding to the Fed’s “whatever it takes” stance to support the economy was an announcement extending the lending facilities put in place earlier this year, designed to support the flow of credit throughout the economy. Fed Chair Powell will be speaking momentarily. Certainly, traders will tune into any language or changes in tone from Mr. Powell to judge the ongoing commitment to support the economy.

** Breaking News – Check back for updates **

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CHF Price Analysis: EUR/CHF Remains Faithful to Fibonacci
EUR/CHF Price Analysis: EUR/CHF Remains Faithful to Fibonacci
2020-07-29 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Price Breaking Out as US Dollar Crumbles
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Price Breaking Out as US Dollar Crumbles
2020-07-29 13:30:00
Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN at Risk as FOMC and Mexican Q2 GDP Releases Near
Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN at Risk as FOMC and Mexican Q2 GDP Releases Near
2020-07-29 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Biased Lower as Rallies are Capped
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Biased Lower as Rallies are Capped
2020-07-29 11:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.