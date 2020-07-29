Dow Jones Index: FOMC Leaves Gains Intact

Fed Chair Powell: -Pay cuts show labor market has long way to recover -There won't be upward pay pressure with high unemployment rates

Fed Chair Powell: -Not even thinking about raising rates -Totally focused on providing economy the support it will need -We think the economy will need accommodative monetary policy for an extended period -Don't expect FOMC to send signals for some time on removing help

Fed Chair Powell: -Fundamentally speaking, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic downturn is a disinflationary shock $XAU $GLD $GC_F

Fed Chair Powell: -We think current policy stance is good, can adjust if needed -Making progress on nationwide coin shortage -High frequency data shows economic recovery slow in June -Virus may be biggest driver of economy -We feel we have ways to further support the economy

Fed Chair Powell: -Fed can foster tight labor market to combat inequality -Many people laid off who cant go back to old jobs will continue to need support -Fed asset buying not structured like QE from past financial crisis but is working like it and fosters accomodative policy

Fed Chair Powell: -Fiscal response was appropriately strong, fast, and broad -There will be a need for more fiscal support