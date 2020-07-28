Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Price Breaking Out as US Dollar Crumbles

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Euro Forecast: Exhaustion Arrives as Rallies Reach Resistance - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-28 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now?
2020-07-28 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (Q2) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • The FTSE has been going nowhere fast, as it continues to build on a range dating back to the middle of June. Get your #FTSE technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/QdDXgBzcza https://t.co/nEQQPYthyA
  • Japan credit outlook has been revised down to negative from stable by Fitch - BBG #coronavirus
  • The #gold breakout is underway with the rally now approaching initial topside resistance objectives. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/Ong6WBvqf0 https://t.co/QDpvpRBo10
  • Market snapshot: #AUD, #NZD slightly higher with US equity futures. #Gold is also up with crude oil
  • My outlook for #gold ahead of the FOMC rate decision tomorrow⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/07/24/Gold-Price-Outlook-Bullish-on-FOMC-Rate-Decision-US-Relief-Bill.html
  • - #AUD could rise on local CPI data amid signs of economic stabilization - China-sensitive currency for now may shrug at tension between Washington, Beijing for now - #AUDUSD rally could encounter a degree of friction at a multi-month resistance zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/28/AUD-May-Extend-Rally-on-CPI-Data-Despite-Regional-Political-Risks.html
  • DAX 30 traders struggle to breach resistance marked by prior highs around 12,930. Get your #DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/nnDOY6wE84 https://t.co/xqbc315TGQ
  • USD/JPY dropping towards a major level of support as the USD sell-off continues. Get your $USDJPY market update from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/5YXyDwyKYM https://t.co/tAwRQF27fm
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Price Breaking Out as US Dollar Crumbles

Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Price Breaking Out as US Dollar Crumbles

2020-07-28 21:55:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

BITCOIN FORECAST: BTC/USD PRICE BOOSTED WITH PRECIOUS METALS AMID US DOLLAR NOSEDIVE

  • Bitcoin price action blows past key technical resistance as BTC/USD jumps 20% in a week
  • Bullish market activity underpins top cryptocurrencies and precious metals as USD weakens
  • The FOMC decision on deck and potential for a US Dollar reversal leaves Bitcoin at risk

BTC prices have ripped higher over the last few trading sessions. Popular cryptocurrencies – such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin – are soaring with the US Dollar pacing a big drop for July. Bitcoin performance appears to have benefited from mounting demand for traditional anti-fiat assets like gold and silver. This largely stems from a staggering rise in the global money supply due to the coordinated policy response from governments and central banks, which flooded the financial system with cash.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

An increase in the supply of money causes its value, or price, to decline assuming all other variables are held constant. That said, it is of little surprise that non-traditional currencies with limited or fixed supplies, including bitcoin and gold among other anti-fiat assets, have climbed considerably over recent months.

US DOLLAR IMPLOSION SENDS BITCOIN SURGING WITH GOLD & SILVER PRICES IN ANTI-FIAT BID

Bitcoin Price Chart BTC Performance vs Gold Silver US Dollar Index

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

While the US Dollar implodes, and the direction of precious metals goes parabolic with gold and silver trading higher by 28% and 35% respectively year-to-date, less-loved Bitcoin has begun to reel in market attention and play catch up to its anti-fiat peers. The recent resurgence of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has catapulted BTC price action higher by more than 20% since I highlighted potential for a topside pennant breakout on June 16.

Bitcoin MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 1% 0%
Weekly 38% 3% 33%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

BITCOIN PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (07 FEB TO 28 JUL 2020)

BTC Price Chart Bitcoin Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Bitcoin priced in USD currently fluctuates around $11,000 and follows the explosion above its pennant pattern resistance line formed by a string of lower highs since May. That constructive technical setup, which was also underpinned by a Bollinger Band squeeze, helped provide BTC/USD price action with a big enough boost for the cryptocurrency to surmount its prior 2020 swing high near the $10,600-level.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Looking ahead, Bitcoin could continue its steep climb fueled on the back of its bullish anti-fiat narrative. Conversely, an aggressive rebound attempt staged by the US Dollar, which is underscored by FOMC correction potential in the wake of a scheduled Fed meeting announcement this Wednesday, might strongarm Bitcoin back lower.

Learn More – Bitcoin vs Gold: Top Differences Traders Should Know

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakdown Ahead of Fed
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakdown Ahead of Fed
2020-07-28 22:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-07-28 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
Ethereum
Mixed
Ripple
Mixed
Litecoin
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.