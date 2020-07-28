0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Weakness May Persist Despite Rising US-China Geopolitical Tension
2020-07-27 23:00:00
King Dollar Dethroned as EUR/USD Surges, DXY Hits 2-Year Low
2020-07-27 20:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-28 11:10:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FAANG Technical Outlook Ahead of Earnings Drop
2020-07-28 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
Gold Soars to a Record High Before a Sharp Correction Lower Fires a Warning Shot
2020-07-28 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/G39p22MvX4
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/31mMX9YhQH
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/2MCG036HGH https://t.co/wjiGyKu50p
  • Forex trading, which is the act of exchanging fiat currencies, is thought to be centuries old – dating back to the Babylonian period. Learn about the history of Forex here:https://t.co/ePTJlbUP7c https://t.co/LGGJ1H9e0G
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.20%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ITqaxXw28R
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.57% Gold: -0.65% Silver: -3.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FQlGMNtpwK
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eXcNmrRk1I
  • Coming up at half past the hour. Do join me if you're free... https://t.co/Tybi0QuarN
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here:https://t.co/sR7HqpK8BI https://t.co/tb38SBoiGK
  • 🇬🇧 CBI Distributive Trades (JUL) Actual: 4 Expected: -25 Previous: -37 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-28
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC

S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC

2020-07-28 11:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Analysis & News

Relative calm in the equity space with US futures signalling a slight softness in light of a subdued lead from Europe. That said, much of the excitement is in the precious metals complex, which saw another volatile session. This had been particularly evident in silver as the precious metal saw a firm rejection of the $26 handle to the low $22s. Therefore, providing market participants a reminder that while markets are bullish on precious metals, the market does not simply just go in one direction.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500| Risk-Taking Lighten Up Ahead of FOMC

Yesterday saw downside in the S&P 500, once again find support at 3210-3215. However, with the failure to reach the February gap (3260), risks are for a retest of support. As we noted in our weekly forecast, technical divergence highlights the bearish risks facing the S&P 500. On the downside, a break below 3210 opens up the door to 3177-85.

On the macro front, a resurgent in COVID cases across parts of Europe are seemingly beginning to unnerve investors, however, it would take a reimposition of lockdown measures to spark renewed selling. Elsewhere, risk-taking maybe a touch lighter ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC, where all the focus will be on the accompanying statement, as well as the Q&A. US earnings will also garner attention with 37% of S&P 500 companies reporting this week.

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC

Source: Refinitiv

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

Dow Jones | Potential for Interim Top

Much like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones is at risk of forming an interim top, as the index slides to the 21DMA at 26250. Failure to hold, places the initial focus onto 26000, which increases the likelihood of the beginning of a wider pullback. As such, we place close attention to the aforementioned Fed meeting, in which Chair Powell will have to walk a tight rope to provide enough dovish signals to meet dovish demands. That said, on the topside, key resistance is situated at 27000.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
Gold Soars to a Record High Before a Sharp Correction Lower Fires a Warning Shot
Gold Soars to a Record High Before a Sharp Correction Lower Fires a Warning Shot
2020-07-28 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.