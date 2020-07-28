New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF Levels to Watch

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Weakness May Persist Despite Rising US-China Geopolitical Tension
2020-07-27 23:00:00
King Dollar Dethroned as EUR/USD Surges, DXY Hits 2-Year Low
2020-07-27 20:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FAANG Technical Outlook Ahead of Earnings Drop
2020-07-28 04:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: VIX in Focus Amid Earnings, Stimulus Talks
2020-07-27 23:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why is the Dollar On Pace for Its Worst Month in 9 Years and a Key Breakdown?
2020-07-28 02:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-27 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/svIqjSMXhz
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.33% FTSE 100: 0.28% US 500: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.03% France 40: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7knu51tx54
  • Over the past 24 hours, stocks on #WallStreet rallied as key levels of support were reinforced in the #DowJones, #NASDAQ100 and #FAANG shares What is the technical picture as #Facebook, #Apple, #Amazon and #Alphabet earnings loom? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/28/Dow-Jones-Nasdaq-100-FAANG-Technical-Outlook-Ahead-of-Earnings-Drop.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/pvusoKHyXE
  • #Gold prices put in their seventh consecutive week of gains and pushed up to the 1900 level for the first time in almost nine years. But can it last? Get your #commodities update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/6xkfedGykA https://t.co/ZECMxUwVkq
  • Copper prices look set for a short-term correction as RSI divergence hints at exhaustion of the recent climb to test the yearly highs. Get your #copper market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/I3EBelSeQC https://t.co/Sxo7UKFfgo
  • Fitch affirms China 'A+' rating with the outlook at stable. - Forecasts real GDP growth of 2.7% in 2020. - Ratings supported by robust external finances. - Government debt to rise 56% of GDP. - BBG
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 30, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 69.57. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gIVVVo52jV
  • If the Canadian Dollar is going to gain ground, it appears USD/CAD rates are more likely to deliver on that potential than CAD/JPY rates at present time. Get your USD/CAD market update here: https://t.co/XTZXvk7Hv5 https://t.co/WDPpncZ5PL
  • Forex Update: $USD gaining against all of its major counterparts as the price of gold pulls back from a fresh all time high ($1981). https://t.co/tdcIC9drgj
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $NZDJPY may extend declines after carving out a potential Double Top reversal pattern. $NZDCAD possibly running out of st…
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF Levels to Watch

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF Levels to Watch

2020-07-28 03:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD Technical Outlook - Talking Points:

  • NZD/JPY could extend declines after carving out a potential Double Top reversal pattern at key resistance.
  • NZD/CAD may be running out of steam as the RSI diverges with price at a pivotal inflection point.
  • NZD/CHF looks to be carving out a Descending Triangle pattern at the monthly high. Could a downside break be on the cards.

New Zealand Dollar Index** Weekly Chart – Impending Reversal or Topside Break?

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF Levels to Watch

NZD index weekly chart created using TradingView

**NZD Index averages USD/NZD, JPY/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD

The New Zealand Dollar’s 15.5% surge from the March low (0.6740) could be coming to an end, as price struggles to break above the 2017 downtrend and the RSI fails to climb above 60 into bullish territory.

With the development of price and the RSI eerily similar to the five previous occasions NZD tested key resistance, a significant pull-back looks to be on the cards.

However, price has remained relatively resilient over the last 4 weeks, camping within range resistance as a series of weekly Doji candles hint at indecisiveness in the future direction of the trade-sensitive currency.

Nevertheless, the path of least resistance seems to be lower as the sentiment-defining 200-week moving average (0.7922) begins to slope to the downside, potentially coralling price back to support at the 50-week moving average (0.7520).

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

NZD/JPY Daily Chart – Double Top Reversal or Ascending Triangle

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF Levels to Watch

NZD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

The NZD/JPY exchange rate may extend its declines after carving out a potential Double Top reversal pattern at the June high (71.67).

Although a close below uptrend support and the psychologically imposing 70 level is needed to validate the bearish reversal pattern, the distinct divergence between price and the RSI suggests that bullish impetus may be fading.

With that in mind, a break and close below 4-month trend support could signal the resumption of the 6-year downtrend extending from the 2014 high (94.05), possibly opening up a path for price to test sentiment defining support at the 200-day moving average (68.78).

On the other hand, with the uptrend from the yearly low (59.49) still intact price could continue to trek higher as the 50-DMA (69.23) crosses over its ‘slower’ 200-period counterpart (68.78), potentially intensifying buying pressure and resulting in a retest of the monthly high (71.67).

NZD/CAD Daily Chart – Divergence at Key Resistance Hints at Impending Reversal

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF Levels to Watch

NZD/CAD daily chart created using TradingView

Similar to its NZD/JPY counterpart, the NZD/CAD exchange rate is struggling to break above long-term trend resistance as the RSI fails to follow price to higher highs.

However, price remains constructively perched above psychological support at the 0.89 level, signaling a potential retest of the yearly high (0.8979) could be in the offing.

A daily close above the 2016 downtrend and July high (0.8979) is needed to validate bullish potential, and potentially carve a path to resistance at the 0.91 level.

Conversely, failure to break to fresh yearly highs may invigorate sellers and poossibly fuel a correction back to 4-month trend support and the July 15 low (0.8844).

NZD/CHF Daily Chart – 2019 Downtrend Stifling Buying Pressure

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF Levels to Watch

NZD/CHF daily chart created using TradingView

The NZD/CHF exchange rate may be carving out a Descending Triangle pattern at key resistance, as price consolidates between resistance at the 2015 low weekly close (0.6210) and support at the June 12 low (0.6041).

The path of least resistance seems to be to the downside, as the RSI tracks its constructive downtrend and dives back below its neutral midpoint.

A daily close below the 50-DMA (0.6106) could lead price back to psychological support at the 0.6050 level.

However, a break below the June 12 low (0.6041) is needed to validate bearish potential and carve a path for price to retest the April high (0.5995).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ASX 200 Attempts 6100 as Mining Stocks Rise, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
ASX 200 Attempts 6100 as Mining Stocks Rise, Nikkei 225 Edging Higher
2020-07-28 01:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: VIX in Focus Amid Earnings, Stimulus Talks
S&P 500 Outlook: VIX in Focus Amid Earnings, Stimulus Talks
2020-07-27 23:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Year Symmetrical Triangle
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Year Symmetrical Triangle
2020-07-27 17:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Webinar
2020-07-27 12:28:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/CAD
NZD/JPY
NZD/CHF
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.