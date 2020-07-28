Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/G39p22MvX4

Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/31mMX9YhQH

Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/2MCG036HGH https://t.co/wjiGyKu50p

Forex trading, which is the act of exchanging fiat currencies, is thought to be centuries old – dating back to the Babylonian period. Learn about the history of Forex here:https://t.co/ePTJlbUP7c https://t.co/LGGJ1H9e0G

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.20%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ITqaxXw28R

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.57% Gold: -0.65% Silver: -3.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FQlGMNtpwK

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eXcNmrRk1I

Coming up at half past the hour. Do join me if you're free... https://t.co/Tybi0QuarN

A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here:https://t.co/sR7HqpK8BI https://t.co/tb38SBoiGK