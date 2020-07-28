0

USD Weakness May Persist Despite Rising US-China Geopolitical Tension
2020-07-27 23:00:00
King Dollar Dethroned as EUR/USD Surges, DXY Hits 2-Year Low
2020-07-27 20:55:00
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-28 11:10:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FAANG Technical Outlook Ahead of Earnings Drop
2020-07-28 04:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
Gold Soars to a Record High Before a Sharp Correction Lower Fires a Warning Shot
2020-07-28 09:30:00
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar

Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar

2020-07-28 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high in gold, silver and other metals, suggesting further gains for XAU/USD, XAG/USD and XPT/USD once the recent bout of profit-taking is over.
  • Meanwhile, the US Dollar (DXY) continues to slide, bolstering metal prices.

Traders still confident about gold, silver, platinum, copper and iron ore

Traders remain confident of further gains in precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum, as well as base metals like copper and iron ore, suggesting that their prices could yet move higher still despite some profit-taking after gold reached a record high and silver a seven-year high.

US Gold Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 1 – July 28, 2020)

Latest gold price chart.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -6% -8%
Weekly 6% 8% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (DXY) continues to slide, adding to the attraction of the precious and base metals.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Find out here how to use sentiment data when trading

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

