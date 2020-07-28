0

USD Weakness May Persist Despite Rising US-China Geopolitical Tension
2020-07-27 23:00:00
King Dollar Dethroned as EUR/USD Surges, DXY Hits 2-Year Low
2020-07-27 20:55:00
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-28 11:10:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FAANG Technical Outlook Ahead of Earnings Drop
2020-07-28 04:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
Gold Soars to a Record High Before a Sharp Correction Lower Fires a Warning Shot
2020-07-28 09:30:00
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
2020-07-28 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD trading above June high towards long-term trend-lines
  • Silver price action smacks of exhaustion as it touches long-term resistance

The GBP/USD chart continues to shape up well for longs as Cable presses on to its highest levels since March. It surpassed the important June high yesterday at 12813, which puts it in position to keep on rallying towards a pair of long-term trend-lines and peaks from earlier in the year prior to the coronavirus collapse. The trend-lines run lower from 2014 and 2018 in roughly the same vicinity, 13080 up to 13180, where those swing highs are. If GBP/USD is to undergo some weakness and/or consolidation period here then it is ideal it stays above the June high of 12813.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (above June high)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

Silver is showing signs of exhaustion after its spectacular run. The extraordinary volatility to the tune of a double-digit intra-day range following such a large move indicates that we have likely hit a key inflection point. At best it appears it will lead to a consolidation pattern and likely a decline of some sort for the foreseeable future. The high came at a trio of lows created during 2011 and 2012 when gold and silver were undergoing the topping process. This further validates the idea that we will see silver weaken soon. There might be an attempt to run back towards the 26.20 high, but it will likely act as only a retest and result into a leg lower. Stay tuned as silver volatility is set to stay elevated for the foreseeable future.

Silver Daily Chart (showing signs of exhaustion at 2011/12 levels)

Silver daily chart

Silver Price Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

