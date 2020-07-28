0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Euro Forecast: Exhaustion Arrives as Rallies Reach Resistance - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-28 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-28 11:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now?
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold Price Outlook: $XAUUSD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now? - https://t.co/rPZQTZeGGV https://t.co/ABMHhJx2L4
  • #Crypto update: $BTC +0.55% $BCH +7.65% $LTC +8.02% $ETH -2.03% $XRP +1.88%
  • some strong levels on the $FTSE in this article from Ms. Da Costa @Tams707 https://t.co/sgh1Xoa5wW
  • Nasdaq, S&P Outlook: FOMC Correction Potential as Hope Drives the Bid https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/28/Nasdaq-SPX-ES-SPY-Outlook-JS-FOMC-Correction-Potential-Hope-Drives-the-Bid.html
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.57% Oil - US Crude: 0.08% Silver: -1.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rt9I8UZLMR
  • Silver is showing signs of exhaustion after its spectacular run. Get your $XAG technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/ZY7YHk10T2 https://t.co/ye4lCJurp6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7MKL8qi5Qi
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.14% US 500: 0.09% Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/N6upCnN1h0
  • The #Euro has been the best performing major currency in recent weeks, but ahead of the July Fed meeting, it appears that several EUR-crosses may be ready to take a breather. Get your $EURUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/1DhWcbkEv7 https://t.co/QnGAWItNJK
  • Gold is currently sporting quite the doji on the daily chart. Larger upper and lower 'wicks' in March, but the fundamental backdrop was far more explosive back then versus now https://t.co/KgroMzzkGb
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels

FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels

2020-07-28 18:00:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

FTSE 100 Forecast:

  • Fibonacci levels on FTSE 100 are showing key spots of potential support and resistance
  • Resistance potential remains around 6200, a spot of prior swing support
  • MACD remains below the zero line but is the crossover an indication that the trend may reverse?

FTSE 100 Finds Resistance at Key Fibonacci Levels

While the reopening of the economy has provided some relief for bulls in the FTSE 100 index, buyers don’t appear to be quite as confident as those in the Dow, S&P 500 and other major indices. Despite a strong reversal from the March 2020 lows, Fibonacci levels continue to guide support and resistance levels which has helped to cap the four-month advance , despite the significant momentum that was previously driving the move.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 29
( 09:07 GMT )
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Indices and Commodities for the Active Trader
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

The monthly chart below highlights Fibonacci levels from three major moves. The first Fibonacci retracement (pink) represents the major move from the April 2009 low to the May 2018 high. The second Fibonacci retracement (blue) is plotted between the August 2011 low and the May 2018 high, while the third Fibonacci retracement (purple) is taken from the shorter-term move spanning from the May 2018 high to the March 2020 low.

FTSE 100 Monthly Chart:

FTSE 100 Monthly Chart

Chart Prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

MACD Remains Below the Zero Line

From a technical perspective, current price action has seen momentum shift from the strength on full display in late-March through May. In June, FTSE price action ran into a confluent spot of long-term resistance and since, buyers have been thwarted and new highs have had to remain on wait. Correspondingly, a range has formed as shown on the four-hour chart below.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator, which helps to measure both the momentum and the direction of the trend, suggests that the while prices remain below the zero line, suggesting that the FTSE may be oversold, bulls may begin to exert pressure, as indicated by the MACD crossover.

FTSE 100 4 Hour Chart

FTSE 4 Hour Chart with MACD

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Looking Ahead

The bullish move that spanned from the March lows into May ran into a batch of resistance levels that have since held buyers at bay. Since that longer-term resistance has come into play and since the range looked at above has continued to build, the potential for a break, in one direction or the other, has appeared to align with ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit negotiations and, more recently, growing tensions between the UK and China. The fact that mean reversion has built-in highlights the acrimony around current events; but the potential for a bearish move cannot be ruled out, given that sellers continue to retaliate, apparently determined to push prices to support.

For bulls, a break above the psychological level of 6200 and above 6217, the 38.2% retracement of the long-term move, may lead to a breakout potential towards 6318.2, the 50% retracement of the secondary move, which may help to form a new level of resistance.

Contrary to this, a break below the psychological level of 6100 and further, below 5981, the 38.2% retracement of the short-term move, may result in deeper downward pressure, with 5942.4, the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the secondary move, coming in as potentially deeper support.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
What is the number one mistake made by traders?
Get My Guide

What do Retail Traders Think?

Client Sentiment
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How does sentiment affect the market?
Get My Guide

IGCS shows that, at the time of writing, 70% of retail traders are holding long positions in the FTSE 100. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests that prices may continue to fall.

--- Written by Tammy DaCosta, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-07-28 17:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.