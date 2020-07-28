DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Euro Forecast: Exhaustion Arrives as Rallies Reach Resistance - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-28 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-28 11:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now?
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold Price Outlook: $XAUUSD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now? - https://t.co/rPZQTZeGGV https://t.co/ABMHhJx2L4
  • #Crypto update: $BTC +0.55% $BCH +7.65% $LTC +8.02% $ETH -2.03% $XRP +1.88%
  • some strong levels on the $FTSE in this article from Ms. Da Costa @Tams707 https://t.co/sgh1Xoa5wW
  • Nasdaq, S&P Outlook: FOMC Correction Potential as Hope Drives the Bid https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/28/Nasdaq-SPX-ES-SPY-Outlook-JS-FOMC-Correction-Potential-Hope-Drives-the-Bid.html
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.57% Oil - US Crude: 0.08% Silver: -1.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rt9I8UZLMR
  • Silver is showing signs of exhaustion after its spectacular run. Get your $XAG technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/ZY7YHk10T2 https://t.co/ye4lCJurp6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7MKL8qi5Qi
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.14% US 500: 0.09% Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/N6upCnN1h0
  • The #Euro has been the best performing major currency in recent weeks, but ahead of the July Fed meeting, it appears that several EUR-crosses may be ready to take a breather. Get your $EURUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/1DhWcbkEv7 https://t.co/QnGAWItNJK
  • Gold is currently sporting quite the doji on the daily chart. Larger upper and lower 'wicks' in March, but the fundamental backdrop was far more explosive back then versus now https://t.co/KgroMzzkGb
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-07-28 17:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Price Outlooks:

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Price action has been aggressive to start the week in a variety of markets, ranging from gold and silver to EUR/USD. While volatility and break outs have been plentiful, price action across the European indices, particularly the DAX 30 and CAC 40, has been wholly unimpressive. That said, the disappointing performance from the markets in question has helped delineate clear technical boundaries that may impact price once volatility picks up.

DAX 30 Technical Outlook

In the case of the DAX 30, price has shown a reluctance to break above the June high near 12,930. As a result, we can wager this level is an area of possible resistance and the closest to the current trading price. Subsequent resistance may be found along the ascending trendline from March, which currently resides slightly above the projected barrier at 12,930. That said, both levels will have to be surpassed before the DAX 30 can take aim at the July peak at 13,310. A successful move above this level would be an encouraging development for a continuation higher.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February 2020 – July 2020)

DAX 30 price chart

Conversely, nearby support is rather sparse. Apart from the various July swing highs that may provide influence on an intraday basis, the index seems to lack notable support until the Fibonacci level at 12,448.Therefore, the topside appears the more perilous of the two paths but remains a possibility against the broader backdrop that has seen price climb from the March lows.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 6% 1%
Weekly 40% -14% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Either way, a break above outlined resistance will be required before a larger bullish break can be established. Thankfully for the in pursuit of volatility, the week ahead possesses major event risk in the form of a FOMC meeting and corporate earnings from the Nasdaq’s most influential members. Together, the announcements could seriously shake up the Nasdaq – the current pacesetter across equity markets – and therefore the DAX. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

CAC 40 Technical Outlook

The CAC 40 will also await information from the upcoming events as it trades sideways within a clearly defined range. Given the distance from the current price to the outlined technical barriers, persistent volatility may be required for a serious break out in either direction. With that in mind, the possible resistance from 5,130 to 5,240 and potential support around 4,823 and 4,670, has made the French equity index ripe for range trading opportunities.

The 3 Step Range Trading Strategy

CAC 40 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February 2020 – July 2020)

CAC 40 price chart
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
France 40
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.