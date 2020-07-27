0

2020-07-27 12:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Testing 12-yr Trend-line
2020-07-27 11:00:00
2020-07-27 09:30:00
2020-07-27 06:00:00
2020-07-23 21:50:00
2020-07-23 12:30:00
2020-07-27 12:30:00
2020-07-27 06:00:00
2020-07-27 12:30:00
2020-07-27 12:28:00
2020-07-25 12:00:00
2020-07-24 14:32:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • GBP/USD may have further to run.
  • EUR/GBP waiting for Eurozone Q2 GDP figures later this week.
A lack of heavyweight UK data this week with the calendar dominated by the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and the first look at US and Eurozone Q2 GDP readings on Thursday and Friday respectively.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

In the webinar we talked about how the ongoing weakness in the US dollar – back to a near two-year low – and how GBP/USD was benefitting from this weakness. Sterling has been relatively flat to weak of late but is showing signs of bottoming out against the New Zealand dollar, while further upside in EURGBP is likely to be capped until both the German and the Eurozone Q2 figures are released. Q2 GDP data is expected to be dire around the globe and a lot of this negativity is likely to have already been priced-in. It may be that this week shows the full effect of COVID-19 and the lockdowns before a growth pick-up is recorded in Q3.

EUR/GBP has regained trend support after rebounding off the 50-dma last Tuesday. The multiple touches on the trendline confirm the short- to medium-term move higher with the multi-month high at 0.9176 close. Above here the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.9213 stands out.

EURGBP Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – July 27, 2020)

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Webinar
Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

