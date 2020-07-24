0

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-07-24 11:30:00
EUR/USD Strength Underpinned by Positive Eurozone PMI Sentiment Readings
2020-07-24 08:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Eyes Record High Price as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone
2020-07-24 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: All-Time Highs Come into Focus - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 CBR Press Conference due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-24
  • What financial job opportunity in which location makes the cut for you? Find out! https://t.co/dVhLMOxqhZ https://t.co/r3rBuc24OA
  • 🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (MAY) Actual: -22.7% Expected: -20.1% Previous: -19.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.17%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oGiYCusfUd
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (MAY) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -20.1% Previous: -19.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-24
  • 🇷🇺 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.25% Expected: 4.25% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-24
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.10% Gold: 0.06% Silver: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Vnu91fEJxJ
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 01, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,297.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cUIgxC5rvS
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.53% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/o6mBnMTzeA
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Interest Rate Decision due at 10:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.25% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-24
EUR/USD, USD & More – Charts for Next Week

2020-07-24 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD trading up near 2008 trend-line
  • DXY trading around March low, 2014 trend-line

The EUR/USD has seen a nice push higher, but that could soon come to an end if the 2008 trend-line has anything to say about it. The trend-line running lower from 2008 across peaks in 2011, 2014, and 2018 could soon dent yet another rally. Watch how price action plays out around 11650/11750. Momentum has been slowing and price is extended, so it doesn’t appear it would take much to push the Euro into retracement mode at the least.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart (2008 trend-line)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

DXY is currently trading around the March low of 94.65, which is also not too far away from the 2014 trend-line (~94.15). In a somewhat extended state and around support, the Dollar Index has an increased likelihood of undergoing some type of snapback soon. Should momentum carry the index below noted support then a much broader move could be underway. Big spot as we head into next week…

DXY Daily Chart (March low, 2014 trend-line)

DXY daily chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Edging Higher as Support Holds but Resistance Now Coming Into Play
2020-07-24 11:00:00
EUR/USD Strength Underpinned by Positive Eurozone PMI Sentiment Readings
2020-07-24 08:31:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
Nikkei 225 May Drop on US Jobless Claims, Hang Seng Enters Consolidation
2020-07-24 01:00:00
