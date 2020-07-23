0

Real Time News
  • - Technology stocks cratered in Wall Street trade after alarming jobless data print - Australian Dollar selling pressure could rise as US-China continue to escalate - #AUDNZD retreating from five-year resistance again – where will it go next? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/23/AUD-May-Erase-Gains-Amid-US-China-Tension-After-Tech-Stocks-Cratered.html
  • 🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: -27 Expected: -26 Previous: -30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • CME RAISES COMEX 5000 SILVER FUTURES (SI) MARGINS BY 12.5% TO $9,000 PER CONTRACT FROM $8,000 FOR JULY.... and so it begins. CME last raised margin requirements by 12.5% on March 26th https://t.co/hvNG2YjbYJ
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: N$426M Previous: N$1253M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • The ASX 200 stock index continues to struggle at key resistance as rising cases of Covid-19 and escalating US-China tensions sour investor sentiment. Get your #ASX 200 market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/i7x8RtQfZM https://t.co/KcDqPwWEm6
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$1253M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • Will the great lockdown yield a V shaped recovery- Tune into @CVecchioFX market update here: https://t.co/eZF3pPoyS9 https://t.co/4Bwoe27Xad
  • $USD has faced heightened selling pressure as safe-haven demand evaporates. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/x0E6zq6cfZ https://t.co/4rnXboOhzZ
  • Trump says he would like to see payroll tax cut, would be very good for workers $SPX
  • There is a lot of very high level event risk next week (Fed, Western 2Q GDP updates, FAANG earnings, etc); but my top day for event risk is Thursday with Germany GDP; Mexico GDP; US GDP; Amazon, Google, Apple earnings.
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims

S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims

2020-07-23 21:50:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: S&P 500 INDEX, NASDAQ PRICE EDGE LOWER AS RISING JOBLESS CLAIMS PUTS PRESSURE ON STOCKS

  • S&P 500 dropped over 1% and the Nasdaq spiked more than 2.5% lower on Thursday
  • Stock market sentiment shows signs of weakening in response to jobless claims data
  • Markit PMI reports on tap for Friday’s trading session might steer stocks going forward

Stocks came under pressure on Thursday and finished the trading session near intraday lows. Investors tapped the breaks on the risk rally as market sentiment seemingly waned in response to disappointing weekly jobless claims released prior to the New York opening bell. The S&P 500 slid 1.2% while the Nasdaq spiked 2.7% lower gauged by e-mini futures prices.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 PRICE CHART WITH NASDAQ OVERLAID: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (23 JUL 2020 INTRADAY)

S&P 500 Index price chart Nasdaq e-mini futures react to initial jobless claims data

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The market’s bearish reaction to the latest initial jobless claims data might have caused some investors to raise an eyebrow given the ‘bad news is good news’ environment largely fostered by central bank backstops deployed over recent months. That said, today’s red-colored tape nevertheless provides a healthy reminder that stocks can lose value and do not ‘only go up.’

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

US INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (03 JAN TO 17 JUL 2020)

Chart of Initial Jobless Claims Historical Data Stock Market Outlook

Not only did initial jobless claims data cross the wires at a worse-than-expected 1.4-million for the week ended July 17, the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance rose sequentially for the first time since March, and could explain in part why investors steered stocks lower. After all, the Fed may be able to print money and provide liquidity, but the central bank cannot print jobs.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Looking ahead to Friday’s trading session we find that another high-impact economic data release looms: preliminary Markit PMI readings. Another disappointing datapoint could suggest that the v-shaped economic recovery may be growing long in the tooth and potentially add to stock market selling pressure witnessed on Thursday in response to jobless claims. On the other hand, sustained improvement in economic activity indicated by upcoming Markit PMI reports likely stands to reinvigorate investor risk appetite, which could send the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapping back higher.

Keep Reading – USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Nosedives Ahead of Markit PMI Data

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

