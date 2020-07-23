0

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.27% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zjkGSZxzLP
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (11/JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 17067K Previous: 17338K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (18/JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1300K Previous: 1300K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (18/JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 1375K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • UK and EU seem to be getting close on dispute resolution in the trade area but not other areas involving state disputes/agreements, eg security is not somewhere you get arbitration - Guardian Reporter.
  • This week, AUD/USD rallied to a 15-month high. Will today's US initial jobless claims (13:30UK) boost the pair's rally? #AUD/USD, #USD https://t.co/gPFtTJB0fu
  • EU's Barnier says there is objective risk of no-deal
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/JxT59pCnFX
  • UK's Frost says despite all the difficulties, his assessment is that an agreement can still be reached in September and should negotiate with this in mind $GBP
  • 🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 3.59% Expected: 3.59% Previous: 3.17% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
USD/CAD Sell-Off Continues, Focus Now on Multi-Month Low

2020-07-23 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD Price, News and Analysis:

  • USD/CAD trend back in control with further declines likely.
  • The US dollar is looking oversold in the short-term.
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our new Q3 US Dollar forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Weakness a Constant Theme

The greenback continues to weaken and is close to giving back all of the near ten point rally seen in early-to-mid March. The spread of COVID-19 continues in the US, with just over 4 million confirmed cases recorded with around 145,000 fatalities. The US Congress is currently debating another stimulus package, mooted to be around USD1 trillion, to help kick-start the economy further although divisions remain between Republicans and Democrats over the make-up of this package.

The US dollar basket (DXY) is back below 95.00 and now eyes the 94.54 low made on March 9 this year. Below here there is swing-low at 94.49 made on January 10, 2019, before another swing-low at 94.28 made on October 16, 2018. The secondary sell-off in the USD from the end of June was given extra impetus by the formation of a 50-dma/200-dma crossover, a ‘death-cross’ signal. Since this occurrence, the greenback has printed a near-unbroken series of lower highs and lower lows with the sell-off gaining further traction this week. This acceleration has pushed the US dollar further into oversold territory and this reading may now act as a brake to further declines.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – July 23, 2020)

USD/CAD Sell-Off Continues, Focus Now on Multi-Month Low{{Guide|Trading_Mistakes}}

USD/CAD – Trendline Resistance Back in Play

Trendline resistance from the mid-March high is now back in play after a brief breakout last week. USD/CAD has sold off by around 250 pips this week after rejecting the 50-dma on Monday. On Tuesday the pair went back below trend and yesterday another ‘death-cross’ appeared on the daily chart, adding to negative sentiment. The June 10 multi-month low at 1.3316 remains at risk ahead of a cluster of lows around 1.3200 made in mid-late February this year. The CCI indicator shows the extreme oversold nature of the pair, and like the US dollar basket, this suggests that the ongoing trend lower may slow down to allow market conditions to re-balance.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – July 23, 2020)

USD/CAD Sell-Off Continues, Focus Now on Multi-Month Low
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 20% 1%
Weekly -32% 72% -5%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Canadian Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

