AUD/USD Price Forecast: Indecision Weighs in on Market Participants

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone for Third Time in 2020
2020-07-23 05:00:00
Watch S&P 500 and Nasdaq Thursday Open after Tesla Earnings, EURUSD Running
2020-07-23 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones Back to 27,000, Hang Seng Weighed by US-China Tension
2020-07-23 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-07-23 09:30:00
Gold Prices Eye Record High, Rising with Stocks as the Dollar Falls
2020-07-23 06:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD
2020-07-22 18:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #ECB President Lagarde says the reallocation of jobs and industry will take some time - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.42% Oil - US Crude: -0.71% Silver: -2.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PwzBlKUewZ
  • 🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (JUN) Actual: 2% Expected: 2.1% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • The 9th most popular stock held at Robinhood (so a good representation of retail interests) is Carnival. I'm reassured to see that speculative habits of attempting to 'pick bottoms' is universal across asset types
  • 🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (JUN) Actual: 2 Expected: 2.1% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • Tune in to @RichDvorakFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/ZOFT0KqaRF
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (JUL) Actual: -15 Expected: -12 Previous: -14.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.11%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iT58jL5DZN
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.23% Oil - US Crude: -0.42% Silver: -1.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7EH6mupdFa
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (JUN) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.1% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Indecision Weighs in on Market Participants

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Indecision Weighs in on Market Participants

2020-07-23 12:57:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

AUD/USD PRICE ANALYSIS:

AUD/USD TRADING AT KEY LEVEL OF CONFLUENCE

Q3 sees an interest market dynamic with US earnings season underway and a possible COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. The US Dollar has shown substantial weakening across G10 and EM currencies which is reflected on AUD/USD as well. Technicals reveals price action at a crossroads with market hesitancy brewing. A few weeks ago I wrote a piece on the AUD/USD bull pennant that has since filled as the pair has pushed up to fresh year highs. Aussie bulls have since reached another point of resistance, will AUD/USD find additional impetus to push above this key zone or will bears take over?

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

AUD/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily chart above shows the clean break above the diagonal upper resistance of the bull pennant (yellow). Price has since rallied even further to which is now hovering under 0.7182 (61.8% Fibonacci level) – Fibonacci taken from March 2001 low to June 2011 high. Some bearish divergence is evident as seen by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with price rising while the RSI is comparatively declining. This contrasting movement may be construed as a potential reversal in price direction.

AUD/USD 4-HOUR CHART

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Today initial price action can be seen consolidating within the 0.7111 and 0.7182 range. The formation of several doji candlesticks hints at uncertainty by both bulls and bears. At this point in time, bears can be seen defending the 0.7182 (61.8% Fibonacci level) however, price has recently broken below the 0.7111 level of support which may signal a possible change in trend. It will be interesting to see whether this break below support holds and continues the downward move. Market participants may be seeking some form of fundamental catalyst to induce a stronger directional bias.

Next week sees several high impact economic events in both the US and Australia respectively (calendar below). This could be the stimulus traders need to end this short-term indecision. Although next week will provide many macroeconomic influences on the pair, Australia has announced an estimated budget deficit of $132 billion in the new fiscal year. This will become a record figure post WWII. The source of this enormous deficit came largely as a result of a surge in government spending in an attempt to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. This deficit may indicate a possible extended decline in price to the succeeding zone of support (blue rectangle).

Further bearish backing stems from the MACD indicator which shows the MACD line (blue) crossing below the signal line (red) – highlighted in green.

DAILYFX ECONOMIC CALENDAR

dailyfx economic calendar

DailyFX Economic Calendar

AUD/USD STRATEGY MOVING FORWARD

Technical and fundamental analysis appear to be skewed toward bearish potential nevertheless, a breach of topside resistance cannot be ruled in the current market environment.

Key trading points to consider:

  • Key levels – 0.7182 (61.8% Fibonacci) and 0.7111recent swing low
  • Technical indicators - RSI divergence and MACD crossover
  • Economic announcements next week
  • IGCS data

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA SUGGESTIVE OF TREND REVERSAL IN FAVOUR OF BEARS

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 4% 4%
Weekly 5% -2% 0%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

IGCS shows retail traders are net short on AUD/USD, with 65% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short is suggestive of a price reversal to the upside however, with the change in long positions exceeding that of short positions the signal suggests a bearish preference.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Forecast: Tesla Profitability Sees Stock Set for Index Inclusion
S&P 500 Forecast: Tesla Profitability Sees Stock Set for Index Inclusion
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
USD/CAD Sell-Off Continues, Focus Now on Multi-Month Low
USD/CAD Sell-Off Continues, Focus Now on Multi-Month Low
2020-07-23 11:00:00
US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-07-23 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.