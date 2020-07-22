0

USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD
2020-07-22 18:50:00
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Breaks Above Key Level of Prior Resistance
2020-07-22 15:30:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up
2020-07-22 06:39:00
Dow Jones Back to 27,000, Hang Seng Weighed by US-China Tension
2020-07-23 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Technical Breakout Eyes 2011 Record Highs
2020-07-22 17:00:00
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic
2020-07-22 12:30:00
USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD
2020-07-22 18:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite Trade Deal Concerns
2020-07-22 08:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

JAPANESE YEN FORECAST: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY – CHARTS TO WATCH

  • USD/JPY price action may be on the cusp of another leg lower as Treasury yields break down
  • AUD/JPY aims for fresh 2020 highs with the Aussie-Yen buoyed by upbeat market sentiment
  • CAD/JPY could gain ground with crude oil prices attempting to push higher

The Japanese Yen has traded sideways in wide range over the last several weeks judging by the JXY Index. On the surface, this appears owed to a recent consolidation in spot USD/JPY even as the US Dollar implodes. Looking beyond USD/JPY performance, however, a narrative underscoring broader Japanese Yen weakness emerges.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

This largely follows sustained selling pressure across safe-haven currencies, like the Yen, as investor sentiment and risk appetite continue to improve. That said, what might steer the direction of JPY price action going forward?

USD/JPY PRICE CHART: DOLLAR-YEN TRACKING TEN YEAR TREASURY YIELD SPREAD OVER JAPANESE GOVERNMENT BONDS

USD JPY Price Chart Japanese Yen Forecast USDJPY Relationship with Government Bond Yield Spread

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

USD/JPY has drifted horizontally within a 3.5% trading range since the beginning of April. The interest rate sensitive Dollar-Yen has faced bearish headwinds more recently as spot prices edge back toward monthly lows notched in May and June. Perhaps the 10-year yield spread between US Treasuries and Japanese Government Bonds serves as one possible driver steering USD/JPY price action lower.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Assuming this direct relationship is maintained, it looks like there is potential for the Japanese Yen to gain ground against the US Dollar. This is considering the latest drop in the 10-Year Treasury yield below 60-basis points, which helped the yield spread between USTs and JBGs decline.

AUD/JPY PRICE CHART: AUSSIE-YEN MIRRORING VIX INDEX ‘FEAR-GAUGE’

AUD JPY Price Chart Japanese Yen Forecast AUDJPY Relationship with VIX Index

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

After surging an eye-popping 27% off the coronavirus bottom, the Aussie-Yen is currently pressing fresh 2020 highs around the 76.500-price level and is now positive year-to-date. The incredible v-shaped recovery staged by sentiment-linked AUD/JPY since the mid-March trough looks underpinned by a sharp improvement in risk appetite. This is highlighted by the strong negative correlation that AUD/JPY price action tends to hold with the S&P 500 VIX Index.

AUD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 35% 22%
Weekly -14% 19% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Correspondingly, the Japanese Yen might remain under pressure with the VIX ‘fear-gauge’ sinking toward pre-pandemic levels as investors continue to discount, and seemingly ignore, several fundamental threats still faced by the global economy. That said, an abrupt return of risk aversion likely stands to send the VIX Index snapping higher and could be mirrored by the Aussie-Yen pivoting lower.

CAD/JPY PRICE CHART: CANADIAN DOLLAR EDGING HIGHER AGAINST YEN AS CRUDE OIL CLIMBS

CAD JPY Price Chart Japanese Yen Forecast CADJPY Relationship with Crude Oil

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

In addition to the VIX Index, the direction of crude oil might serve as another quantitative bellwether with potential of signaling where the Japanese Yen might head next. This is particularly the case for CAD/JPY price action as the Loonie eyes oil while the Yen responds to fluctuations in risk appetite fueled by changes in expectations for global GDP growth.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Upward momentum enjoyed by crude oil prices likely indicates that market participants remain confident about prospects for economic growth and oil demand. If this advance is sustained, it is possible that CAD/JPY may continue climbing as well. Conversely, the Japanese Yen could attempt to claw back gains forfeited back to the Canadian Dollar if crude oil slumps.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

